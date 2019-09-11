Skyworth showcases intelligent connection with smart home products at IFA 2019

At this year's IFA, Skyworth focused on building a smart home system experience area, bringing together Skyworth's next generation of superior technologies: AI image quality enhancement, accurate speech recognition, multiple human body tracking, comfort analysis, intelligent remote-control and new network communication convergence. Five functional intelligent systems were on display: Complete solutions for Super TV, the intelligent office, intelligent security, intelligent lighting and intelligent climate control. At the booth, an 88" OLED TV, with support for 5G, 8K resolution and the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), was an eye catcher, enabling Skyworth to further consolidate the advantages of its OLED technology.

Skyworth's big-screen AIoT ecosystem, Swaiot, made its debut at IFA. Through voice control, Swaiot can connect more than 6,000 infrared non-intelligent home appliance products across brands and categories. Via its proprietary "two clouds" solution (the AIoT semantic cloud + the AIoT device cloud), Skyworth has mastered the core technology of big-screen AIoT, as well as the control points of core code and data, taking the lead in completing a future-oriented technology portfolio and positioning itself as a leader in the industry.

In addition, Skyworth demonstrated its full range of smart products at IFA 2019, including Skyworth AI intelligent big-screen refrigerators, i-DD direct-drive inverter washing machines, Starshine air conditioners and intelligent ice bars.

Looking ahead, Skyworth plans to accelerate the development of its smart home ecosystem, move to the next step in the implementation of its globalization strategy, and accelerate the development of Skyworth's own brand lineup, with the ultimate goal of creating a better life for each and every person on this planet.

