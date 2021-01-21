SkyX Forms a Customer Advisory Board to Strengthen Leadership Position in the Aerial Intelligence Market

Advisory Board to Include Leaders in AI, Robotics, Government and GIS.

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SkyX, a leader in aerial intelligence with fully-autonomous long-range solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its first Customer Advisory Board. The Board includes distinguished industry leaders whose focus will be to shape and guide SkyX's strategy, go-to-market priorities and product offerings.

The Board will be chaired by Tim Heely, a former Rear Admiral with the US Navy, and President of Vanilla Unmanned. "I am honoured to have been asked to chair SkyX's Customer Advisory Board," says Heely. "SkyX has been working on some exciting products within the UAV ecosystem and I'm excited to work with this team of deeply talented and experienced executives to push the boundaries of innovation in this space." Tim joined SkyX eight months ago as an expert advisor to the company.

The advisory board members include:

Gina Loften

Gina is currently the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, US, at Microsoft. Her organization leverages the capability of Microsoft's Engineering and Research across areas such as cloud, analytics, AI, cyber security, IoT and automation to deliver business outcomes for customers.

Steven Waslander

Professor Steven Waslander is a leading authority on autonomous aerial and ground vehicles, including multirotor drones and autonomous driving vehicles. He currently heads up the Toronto Robotics and AI Laboratory, which focuses on robotic perception and planning problems in the domains of unmanned aerial vehicles and self-driving cars.

Mike Fisher

Mike served as the Chief of the United States Border Patrol in Washington D.C. for six years, overseeing approximately 25,000 personnel and managing a $3.5B budget. During his tenure as the Chief, he led a team and developed a comprehensive national border security strategy to include an operational implementation plan. He frequently advises members of congress, the national security staff, and engaged with industry to explain the new direction of the Border Patrol and their role in the national security mission space.

Drew Fioranelli

Drew is currently the President of the Geospatial Information Technology Association (GITA) and is a seasoned GIS professional. GITA is the leading association for GIS professionals, providing education and professional best practices to GIS practitioners the world over.

"SkyX's customers face a complex set of challenges and are increasingly under pressure to do more with less," says Didi Horn, CEO & Founder at SkyX. "As we continue to evolve, building meaningful solutions for our customers is a top priority, and our Customer Advisory Board is a key channel, among many, to continually improve our feedback loop and engagement with our customers."

About SkyX:

SkyX is revolutionizing the way aerial data is accumulated, analyzed and actioned. By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with purpose-built aerial systems, SkyX deliver actionable data to drive operational excellence for midstream oil and gas, railway lines, international borders and other long-range assets. Equipped with this intelligence, organizations can make intelligent and informed decisions with regards to the health of their aging infrastructure, mitigate risks associated with having remote assets and reduce tremendous amount of cost for maintenance and insurance. For more information visit www.skyx.com.

