SL Announces SPRING Boot Application Monitoring

SPRING Boot-based applications are often highly heterogeneous, based on microservices running on a JVM, deployed in containers, relying on messaging systems such as Kafka, and databases. Monitoring of enterprise applications built with SPRING Boot is important because users need to understand where bottlenecks are occurring and their impact on adjacent systems. Users also want to proactively predict infrastructure at risk to take action before business services are affected.

RTView Enterprise Edition provides end-to-end visibility into the health of SPRING Boot applications and the supporting infrastructure. A SPRING Boot monitoring application might include intuitive high-level flow diagrams of the components within the application with drill down into the health of the supporting components. Setup with RTView Enterprise is quick since each supporting infrastructure component has its own solution package with pre-built displays and alerts. The monitoring solution is configured for users' particular architecture and might include, for example:

JVMs

Tomcat

Kafka messaging

Docker containers

Relational and non-relational databases

RTView Enterprise Edition provides an ideal solution for monitoring of applications built with SPRING Boot, a variety of messaging systems, on-premise, in containers, or in the Cloud.

Most monitoring solutions require the use of intrusive agents and code injection, but that increases complexity, initial implementation costs, and maintenance of your monitoring system. By contrast, RTView access performance via JMX and http end points.

"With the rapid growth and popularity of SPRING Boot within our customer base, we recognized an opportunity to help even more companies monitor their SPRING Boot-based applications and infrastructure," said Praful Bhayani, SL's Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Projects.

For more information about these enhancements, view: https://sl.com/solutions/application-monitoring-for-spring-boot/

About SL: SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company that develops real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications. The company has deep expertise in monitoring and management of custom, distributed applications running in heterogeneous environments.

