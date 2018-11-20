SLAM! Agency to Add 10 New Jobs in Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SLAM! Agency, a St. Louis-based digital storytelling startup that creates digital content for brands, SMBs, and non-profits, announced today its plans to expand its Miami operations in the first quarter of 2019.

"Miami is an exciting city and strategically, offers a chance to grow not only in Florida, but as the connector to central and south America, it provides tremendous growth potential," said SLAM! Co-Founder Tyler Kelley.

SLAM! Co-Founder, Tyler Kelley at Venture Cafe Miami, Photo by Evens St Louis Innovation City podcast by SLAM! Agency, Photo by Romondo Davis

Citing increased customer demand, Kelley said the agency expects to add 10 new jobs in the coming year to accommodate growth.

According to its website, SLAM! helps companies with digital strategy, content creation, social media management and paid amplification.

In partnership with Venture Cafe Miami, SLAM! produces the hit podcast, Innovation City, which received national recognition when Bloomberg cited it as one of the best innovation podcasts in the nation. The podcast highlights Miami's innovators, disruptors and creators. Over 10,000 people have subscribed to the podcast this year.

The agency is also a Google Partner and alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business program.

Kelley said, "We are committed to Miami and we look forward to making an impact in the city."

