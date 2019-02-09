SlamData Launches REFORM on AWS Marketplace

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SlamData has launched the powerful REFORM visual data integration for JSON solution on AWS Marketplace.

REFORM enables anyone to access complex JSON stored in S3, MongoDB or many other places and visually transform it into analytics-ready tables - ZERO coding required. These tables can be streamed directly to Redshift or Snowflake or simply downloaded as CSV files. REFORM automatically stays up to date with the latest data even as keys are added or removed and array lengths vary. REFORM is the only software with these capabilities. With REFORM, no programming is required to access even the most complex JSON. Use REFORM to browse data, then pick specific data and it will appear as insightful, analytics-ready tables in Redshift.

"SlamData REFORM is radically changing the ease with which any user can transform JSON data from S3 or MongoDB to Redshift," says SlamData CEO and co-founder Jeff Carr. "Companies are hiring two data integration engineers for every analyst; this is a huge expense. With REFORM, we are putting the power back in the hands of the business analyst or data scientist and massively reducing data integration cost and complexity for companies."

Becky Conning, SlamData product manager, adds, "Prior to REFORM, companies had to write cumbersome custom code in order to move complex JSON into Redshift. REFORM, in combination with Redshift, now enables anyone to access complex S3 JSON or MongoDB data using SQL, Tableau or Looker. REFORM raises the bar for self-service data integration."

SlamData REFORM is ideally suited for SaaS applications, IoT and APIs that generate and collect large volumes of JSON data. It increases time to value for data and reduces the cost and workload for data integration teams. REFORM can be provisioned via AMI in the Amazon Web Services Marketplace.

SlamData is the leading JSON data integration solution based on our advanced MRA meta-model. Our global team of engineers has solved the final challenge for complex data integration which reduces cost and complexity for any company that generates or works with large-scale JSON datasets. SlamData is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley investors that support our vision of empowering analysts and data scientists and making complex data accessible to all. Learn more about SlamData | REFORM at https://slamdata.com.

