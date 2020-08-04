Slate Asset Management Appoints Robert Armstrong, Lisa Rowe and Peter Tsoulogiannis as Partners and Forms Management Committee

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate Asset Management ("Slate"), a leading alternative asset management platform with a focus on real estate, announced today the appointment of Robert Armstrong, Lisa Rowe and Peter Tsoulogiannis as Partners, effective immediately.

The new partners will join Slate co-founders Blair and Brady Welch and fellow partners, Lucas Manuel and Ramsey Ali in forming Slate's Management Committee. The Management Committee will oversee the firm's direction and operations and will work with the firm's senior executives to ensure the execution of Slate's strategy.

"Bobby, Lisa and Peter have made exceptional contributions in growing our business and I am, together with the rest of the partners, delighted to congratulate them on these well-deserved promotions to the Slate Asset Management partnership," said Blair Welch. "The trio have been instrumental to our success across regions, business lines and strategies, consistently achieving first-rate results while exemplifying Slate's culture. Brady and I, together with Ramsey Ali and Lucas Manuel, are pleased to have them join the Management Committee and look forward to Slate's continued success under this important group's watch."

About Robert Armstrong

Mr. Armstrong joined Slate in 2015 and oversees Slate's finance and reporting functions across all of Slate's businesses. Mr. Armstrong was the Chief Financial Officer of Slate Office REIT and Slate Retail REIT and has been directly responsible for building out the finance platform for Slate's businesses globally. Prior to joining Slate, Mr. Armstrong was a partner in the real estate practice of Deloitte LLP, where he was also on the executive committee for the Toronto assurance practice and was Deloitte's Canadian IPO leader. Prior to this, he worked at Brookfield Asset Management in various treasury, finance and financial reporting positions. Mr. Armstrong is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

About Lisa Rowe

Ms. Rowe joined Slate in 2013 and is responsible for all aspects of tax and structuring across Slate's business vehicles. Ms. Rowe has been critical to Slate's transformation into a global investment and asset management platform, playing an integral role in the structuring and creation of all of Slate's current business verticals. Prior to joining Slate, Ms. Rowe led the tax due diligence and tax structuring elements of transactions in Deloitte LLP's M&A Tax group. Ms. Rowe is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

About Peter Tsoulogiannis

Mr. Tsoulogiannis joined Slate in 2014 and has been responsible for corporate development and strategic initiatives across Slate's businesses. Mr. Tsoulogiannis has played an integral role in building out Slate's European fund business and has played a critical leadership role in many of Slate's most transformative acquisitions. Prior to joining Slate, Mr. Tsoulogiannis held real estate investment banking positions with BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a leading real estate-focused alternative investment platform with approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a demonstrated ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

