Slate Asset Management Promotes Katie Fasken to Managing Director

"We are proud to promote Katie to managing director in recognition of her significant contributions to the firm. Katie is a terrific leader of our international fundraising efforts across Slate's Canadian Opportunity, European Real Estate, institutional separate accounts and publicly-traded REIT platforms," said Blair Welch, Founding Partner. "Katie is a trusted advisor and has cultivated close relationships with our institutional investors where she puts their best interests at heart. I am confident she will help guide our business to further success."

Ms. Fasken joined Slate in January 2016. Prior to arriving at the firm, she held roles on the investment banking team and institutional equity sales desk at CIBC World Markets. She earned her Honours Business Administration from Ivey Business School at Western University.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a leading real estate-focused alternative investment platform with over $6.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a demonstrated ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

For Further Information

Investor Relations

+1 416 644 4264

[email protected]

SOURCE Slate Asset Management L.P.

Related Links

https://www.slateam.com

