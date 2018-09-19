Slate Homes Hosting Open House Event On September 22

CINCINNATI, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate Homes, a manufacturer of modular smart homes, will hold an Open House on Saturday, September 22, to reveal their newest innovations in energy efficient homes.

The Open House is taking place from Noon – 4:00 p.m. at the Slate Homes manufacturing facility located at 10346 Evendale Dr., Cincinnati OH 45241. It is free and open to the public. Parking is available.

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Sean Geehan, Slate Homes is headquartered in Dayton, OH with a manufacturing plant located in Cincinnati. Slate Homes specializes in small footprint, energy efficient smart homes that feature stunning designs and premium-grade appliances, features, and finishes. The homes are carefully designed and built with a commitment to support energy efficiency and eco-friendly living.

"We're excited to be a part of the greater Cincinnati community, which is central to other major housing markets, as well," Sean Geehan, CEO of Slate Homes, said. "Our team is looking forward to unveiling our newest designs and innovations."

On September 22, attendees will have the opportunity to walk through the model homes. Slate Homes builders and designers will be on hand to provide tours and answer questions. More information about Slate Homes is at www.slate-homes.com.

CONTACT:

Slate Homes

(513) 570-4052

information@slate-homes.com

www.slate-homes.com

www.facebook.com/slatehomes

SOURCE Slate Homes

Related Links

http://www.slate-homes.com

