Slatt Capital Announces New Senior Vice President
Jul 28, 2020, 17:48 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Darrow has joined Slatt Capital as Senior Vice President. Mr. Darrow comes to Slatt Capital with over 15 years of experience in the commercial real estate finance business specializing in multi-family agency, bridge, and construction loans. Before joining Slatt Capital, Mr. Darrow spent the previous 5 years serving clients as a Director at Orix Real Estate Capital and National Production Manager – CRE & Freddie Mac SBL Lending at Sabal Capital Partners. The New York University (NYU) graduate has successfully originated over $1 billion dollars in loan volume across over 400 transactions.
"Slatt Capital has brought aboard an expert in small balance agency loans with Mr. Darrow. His nationwide experience brings a valuable resource to our growing platform," said Slatt Capital CEO Daniel Friedeberg. "I am excited to expand my business leveraging the depth of Slatt Capital's lender relationships and expanding my ability to serve my clients not only in the multifamily space but also in all the major asset classes such as retail, office and industrial," said John Darrow, SVP Slatt Capital.
slatt.com
SOURCE Slatt Capital