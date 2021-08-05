Slatt Capital Funds 2 Retail Center Bridge Loans Totaling $22,000,000

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital Vice President, Sarah Bernhisel along with CEO Dan Friedeberg, Vice President Andrew Macleod, and Analyst Jason Wang, recently closed two bridge loans totaling $22MM for two retail centers in Colorado and Arizona. The loans were placed with a debt fund lender.

The borrower, a long-time client of Slatt Capital, had a new 95% equity partner in tow and hired Slatt to resize the loans. Slatt Capital was ultimately chosen due to its expertise in placing bridge loans on retail properties. Slatt created a competitive market and ultimately secured a 72% LTC non-recourse loan, 7.43% interest rate fixed for 24 months, interest-only. We were very impressed with the lender on this transaction, and we are excited to see the borrower execute their business plan.

About Slatt Capital:

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $4.5 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

http://www.slatt.com

SOURCE Slatt Capital

Related Links

http://www.slatt.com

