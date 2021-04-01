Slatt Capital Funds Five-Building Industrial Portfolio -- San Francisco Bay Area, CA

The non-recourse 10-year fixed-rate loan was placed with an aggressive interest rate through one of Slatt Capital's exclusive correspondent insurance company lenders. Slatt Capital was chosen because of the depth of their correspondent lenders, their ability to generate a competitive market for the client's transaction, and their proven track record of successfully closing complex transactions. The final terms were negotiated at application and the rate was locked upon receipt of the Good Faith Deposit. Slatt Capital will service this loan as part of their $4.4 billion servicing portfolio.