Slatt Capital's Sarah Bernhisel Relocates to Los Angeles Office to Continue Expansion of Southern California Presence

Sarah Bernhisel began her career in the company's Los Angeles office in 2012 before moving up to San Francisco in 2015. After 5 years in Northern California, she is returning to the Los Angeles market with 8 years of experience during which time she has executed over $2.5B+ in financing across over 400 loans. Sarah has successfully worked on all major property types while utilizing the full gamut of lending sources.

"Our Los Angeles office is gaining the presence of one of the company's strongest young talents," said CEO Dan Friedeberg. "Sarah's focus and drive to succeed, combined with her extensive knowledge of debt origination, makes her a perfect foundational addition to our Los Angeles office."

About Slatt Capital:

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $4.3 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

slatt.com

SOURCE Slatt Capital

Related Links

https://www.slatt.com

