Sleefs Aids Community and Youth Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the COVID pandemic began in 2020, the world as we know it completely changed. Among this change came the devastating blow to the world of sports. Something as prominent as sports seemed to only be cancelled during a natural disaster but this unprecedented pandemic forced a total hault.

Savage 21 Football Camp Demario Davis Devoted Dreamers Football Camp

As players, teams, leagues, and organizations sought to get back on their feet, Sleefs has taken strides to extend our resources to the community. Since 2020, we have donated 40,000 masks to those in need. Additionally, we have donated to 14 different camps hosted by professional athletes including Tyreek Hill, Kevin Byard and Kayvon Webster to name a few.

At the Tyreek Hill youth football camp, Sleefs was honored to contribute to something so monumental to the kids, especially during trying times. This was just one of the many camps Sleefs had the opportunity to be a part of.

Tennessee Titans Safety, Kevin Byard, also hosts an annual youth football camp that Sleefs had the pleasure of donating to. Under the Byard Family Legacy Fund, Kevin's mission statement is "to give back to the community and extend God's grace to everyone in need." Similarly, Sleefs is continually inspired to extend our resources to the community and help advance the growth of our youth.

At the Kayvon Webster Youth Football Camp, Sleefs not only helped fund the camp but also provided uniforms for every participant. As Super Bowl champion Kayvon Webster mentioned, "it was a blessing having Sleefs sponsor our camp, the kids loved the swag and the camp jerseys. Looking forward to growing our partnership."

Sleefs has also had the opportunity to support kids involved with other sports as we were able to donate to the Tony Bradley Youth Basketball Camp. For Tony, "Seeing the kids light up when they got their Sleefs gear was the highlight of the camp. Grateful for the partnership."

Here in Florida, Sleefs has taken its own actions to aid others during the growing pandemic. Our operations manager recently donated nearly 12,000 masks to the Mexican counselors office in Miami, FL. With this completed, we were able to bring our quantity of mask donations to 40,000 and still aim for more. The masks sent to the counselor's office in Miami were then sent to Mexico where they were provided to Mexican employees lacking certain resources. The pandemic urged Sleefs to send out as much relief efforts as possible but we have been passionate about offering our services for many years.

A huge story that Sleefs was privileged to be associated with involved New Orleans Saints Linebacker, Demario Davis. An accessory that he wore for every game was a headband that read 'Man of God.' It wasn't until week 3 of the 2019 season that the NFL took note of it and fined Davis for a uniform violation. The NFL astonishingly removed the 2019 fine but Davis used it as an opportunity to give back to what he believes in. Within two months he donated nearly $300,000 to the St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi from a combination of his fine total, headband sales, and a grant. Fast forward to today, Sleefs has continued to work with Demario and has donated over $250,000 to his Devoted Dreamers Foundation.

As Sleefs has expanded, we have been able to sell over 5 million products worldwide. With these sales came the connections built with those who supported us and we have been grateful for the opportunity to achieve this success.

About the Company:

Sleefs LLC is an athletic brand located in Davie, FL that specializes in athletic wear, sports equipment and sports apparel. We proudly design custom sports gear for all athletes and individuals here in the USA. We offer athletic wear for men, women and youth as well as a vast selection of accessories. Our 5 million+ products sold have reached consumers both domestic and internationally with a continued increase in sales. We ensure every article of sports equipment meets the needs of every user.

Sleefs Custom Athletic Wear - Davie, FL

Contact Cazo Wilborn at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (954) 719-5656

Ex: 413

Sleefs

New Town Commerce Center

Address: 3901 SW 47th Ave #415, Davie, FL 33314

SOURCE Sleefs