Sleek Fleet Adds Horsepower to Their Senior Leadership Team

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleek Fleet announced that top transportation logistics leaders Dean Corbolotti, Mary Murphy and Kira Meinzer - with a combined 60 years' experience - have joined their senior leadership team. The expanded team ensures the company is poised for significant growth.

A logistics operations veteran, Mary Murphy plans to excel growth in the Sales department as Director of Shipper Engagement. Mary led as General Manager of C.H. Robinson for over 10 years, overseeing a team that generated over $220 million in gross annual revenue. "I am excited to work with Sleek Fleet as we continue to deliver results for clients and drivers alike," says Mary. "In all my years of transportation logistics, none compare to the tangible transformation that Sleek Fleet promises for the marketplace."

Dean Corbolotti assumes the role of Director of Shipper Engagement. A proven leader with over 25 years of logistics sales and operations experience, Dean has worked with both asset and non-asset carriers. An active member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), Dean will lead the growth of Sleek Fleet's shipper network. "Sleek Fleet raises the bar for the entire logistics industry and serves as the new benchmark for digital brokerage. Sleek Fleet's transparent system serves shippers unlike any other platform, providing increased profitability and easy system integration. Once shippers learn what Sleek Fleet provides, it's a no brainer," says Dean.

Kira Meinzer has worked with CEO Michael Nervick at multiple companies, helping lead his HR departments. "I could think of no one better to lead our Talent Management Team," says Mike. "Her 20-plus-year career of acquiring top talent - and her strong core values - make Kira the perfect choice." As Sleek Fleet's new Chief People Officer, Kira will balance Sleek Fleet's growth with talents with logistics and technology backgrounds. Kira is enthusiastic, "I look forward to growing Sleek Fleet's team of talented people and being a part of this venture."

Now in its third year, Sleek Fleet's ongoing push to redefine digital freight matching has disrupted an outdated freight brokerage model. Sleek Fleet's web and mobile application gives qualified Independent Carriers access to the world's largest shippers and has advanced the shipper/driver relationship while increasing profitability for both sides via automation and transparency. By Delivering Trucking Back to Truckers™, Sleek Fleet has already helped thousands of drivers take back their pay and freedom while simultaneously helping dozens of shippers increase efficiency and profitability for their business. For more information, visit SleekFleet.com.

