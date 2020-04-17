Sleep Apnea Company Vivos Therapeutics Successfully Launches Online Training to Healthcare Professionals During Pandemic

DENVER, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a company focused on addressing the root causes of mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), recently launched, and has seen a significant surge in demand for, its online education and training program, which enables dentists and other healthcare providers around the U.S. to learn about the emerging field of craniofacial sleep medicine.

Vivos believes it offers the single-biggest breakthrough in OSA treatment since CPAP. Vivos' proprietary system has been shown to enhance and open the upper airway, significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA, offering patients what is believed to be the first effective, non-surgical, non-invasive and potentially lasting solution for OSA. Moreover, clinical results are typically achieved rather quickly (in about 12 to 24 months or less), at a relatively low cost, and without the need for lifetime intervention, unlike CPAP or other oral appliances.

Vivos sponsored its first online education and training Summit on March 26-27, featuring selected clinicians from the dental and medical arena, reaching maximum capacity in just three days, with over 500 dentists in attendance. Six additional two-day encore events were quickly scheduled twice a week thereafter to accommodate the surging demand, with some reaching maximum capacity in mere hours after posting on the event website at http://airwaysummit.com. Currently, over 4,300 healthcare professionals concerned about sleep, breathing, and wellness have registered for this novel and powerful program.

"We believe our approach represents the world's first hope for a potentially global solution to the estimated one billion who suffer from OSA, which is a serious and growing health epidemic," says R. Kirk Huntsman, co-founder and CEO at Vivos. "By going virtual with sleep/breathing education and training, we have created an opportunity for everyone to come and learn about the latest developments in currently available treatment options.

"The world is experiencing unprecedented times with respiratory diseases, and we believe our approach and related services could make a huge difference in the lives of many," continued Huntsman. "The demand for learning more about sleep-disordered breathing has been overwhelming, as dentists and other professionals learn how to incorporate craniofacial sleep medicine into their practices once the COVID-19 pandemic is over."

Vivos' approach is comprised of specially designed, customized appliances integrated into a patient-specific, multi-disciplinary clinical protocol that is used by trained dental and medical providers to address certain craniofacial conditions associated with sleep-disordered breathing, including OSA, pioneered by the work of Vivos' founder Dr. Dave Singh.

