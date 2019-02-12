Sleep-deprived Americans Should Check Out Peroxfarma's Epaplus Sleepcare Supplements

Instead of just accepting insomnia as the new norm, Epaplus Sleepcare can help you fall asleep fast and get a good night's rest.

"We created our Epaplus supplements, including Sleepcare, to give people an extra dose of health," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. "We know that people often just accept having daily health problems, such as insomnia. However, we know that insomnia can lead to very bad health problems, such as obesity and high blood pressure, which can then lead to diabetes and heart problems."

Peroxfarma's Sleepcare is part of the Epaplus product line that the company is bringing to the American consumer in 2019. Other Peroxfarma supplements include Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare, and Epaplus Vitalcare.

Peroxfarma, the company behind the Epaplus nutritional supplements, has years of experience as one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical companies and is known as a market leader in nutritional supplements.

Peroxfarma offers two Sleepcare products that can help people fall asleep fast. One, however, is a long-lasting formula to help people who also have trouble sleeping through the night. All Peroxfarma supplements are sugar- and lactose-free with no dyes or preservatives.

"Epaplus Sleepcare allows people to fall asleep fast and stay asleep," Foret said, adding that people no longer have to be tired every day. "Our supplements are based on scientific research and clinical studies that demonstrate their effectiveness."

"We are a company dedicated to helping people live healthy and productive lives," he added. "We are constantly researching for new products that can help people."

Like all of Peroxfarma's supplements, Epaplus Sleepcare is a natural product with no side effects.

For more information about Epaplus Sleepcare supplements, check out Peroxfarma's website at peroxfarma.com/en.

