Sleep Gets Smarter with Ergomotion's Quest Connect: The First Fully Automated Sleep Solution to Feature Smart Home Technology

The 2021 CES Editor's Choice Award from USA TODAY, Quest Connect® line will be unveiled at this year's Las Vegas Winter Market, the leading trade event for furniture, gift, home décor and apparel industries. Ergomotion will provide a hybrid show experience that includes both in-person and virtual product demonstrations that seek to establish the bedroom as the future center of the connected home experience.

Quest Connect is available in Twin, Queen and King sizes, with Universal Smart Home Connected Bed App, featuring the following:

Quick access remote and custom presets

Rise to Wake Features, including a silent alarm that slowly raises the head of the bed in the morning

Anti-snoring technology, the Quiet Nite app, built-in

app, built-in Cloud-based, smart home automation features via IFTTT applets

"Ergomotion is creating remarkable products that align with the new era of technology, one that will allow the adjustable bed base category to rise to the occasion and allow consumers to experience sleep inspired by technology," says Johnny Griggs, Chief Operating Officer at Ergomotion. "Not only are our adjustable bed bases the ultimate sleep technology solution, but the products are designed for smart home connectivity, providing both convenience and efficiencies from the moment we wake."

Ergomotion's smart beds meet consumers where they are in their adoption of smart home technology to enhance everyday wellness. The cloud-based automation options are limited only by the imagination, so the future connected home enhances sleep and allows waking hours to be more productive.

"Cloud-based automation is evolving daily, and the smart home platform is designed to advance in parallel," says Jason Timmons, Director of Technology at Ergomotion. "We believe this may be the most important sleep technology developed in the past twenty years, and it has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the future connected home in a dramatic manner."

You can learn more about Ergomotion at www.ergomotion.com.

ABOUT ERGOMOTION

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company's products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich sleep, health, and the overall quality of life. Ergomotion's adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry's leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. The products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. Ergomotion is part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit www.ergomotion.com .

