Sleep Inn Continues Coast-To-Coast Rollout Of In-Demand Prototype With Tampa Opening

The hotel was developed by Sitaram Tampa, LLC, which has over 13 years of experience in operating and managing hotels, with a goal of delighting guests with a friendly welcome, exceptional service, comfortable lodging, and many other amenities.

"The Sleep Inn brand is synonymous with high-performance hotels, and the fast-growing city of Tampa is ripe with development opportunity to meet travel demand," said Nehal Patel, owner, Sitaram Tampa, LLC. "Guests will enjoy the hotel's midscale amenities and prime location near Ballast Point Park and Picnic Island Park — hidden gems of South Tampa, complete with playgrounds, a fishing pier, and dog-friendly beach. With easy access to several area attractions and a quick trip to downtown, this 77-room hotel is the perfect choice for value and convenience."

The Sleep Inn & Suites Tampa South embraces the brand's leading Designed to Dream prototype and nature-inspired aesthetic, which has sparked its rapid expansion and resonated with guests. Sleep Inn has more than 570 hotels open or in the pipeline globally. This year, new hotels will be opening across the U.S., including in Bronx, N.Y.; Oklahoma City; and Spokane, Wash.

"Sleep Inn has established itself as a leader in the midscale segment, and the Designed to Dream prototype creates fantastic franchisee value," said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels. "The brand delights guests with its timeless, simply stylish design and delivers to owners the lowest cost to build in the segment."

Sleep Inn® Dream Better Here®

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a simply stylish stay that's designed to help our guests Dream Better Here. You'll find fresh, nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless, that create a relaxed and serene environment. An all-new construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind—to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate, and maintain. Franchised by global lodging leader Choice Hotels, Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel segment with more than 550 Sleep Inn properties open or in the pipeline worldwide. All Sleep Inn hotels include free Wi-Fi, a complimentary Morning Medley breakfast buffet with plenty of hot and cold options, swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Sleep-Inn.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

