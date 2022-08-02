Sleeping Pillow Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation -17000+ Technavio Reports

Sleeping Pillow Market: Segmentation Analysis

The sleeping pillow market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Regional Highlights - 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the sleeping pillow market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant growth of the hospitality industry will facilitate the sleeping pillow market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue Generating Segment -The sleeping pillow market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Organized retailing is an integral part of the offline distribution. Consumers prefer buying sleeping pillows from hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores as they can choose from a wide portfolio of products, closely evaluate them, and get required support and information from customer service personnel available at stores. Such convenience of shopping through offline stores will drive the sleeping pillow market growth during the forecast period.

Sleeping Pillow Market: Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in the hotel industry and the increasing construction of residential complexes are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as health issues related to low-quality pillows will challenge market growth.

Sleeping Pillow Market: Vendor Analysis

The sleeping pillow market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovative product launches to compete in the market.

Beyond textiles GmbH



Comfy Group



CVB Inc.



Czech Feather and Down Co.



Hanesbrands Inc.



Hollander Sleep Products LLC



John Cotton Europe Sp. z o



Latexco LLC



My Pillow Inc.



Nanfang Bedding



Pacific Coast Feather Co.



Polyflex India Pvt. Ltd.



Richard Behr and Co. GmbH

and Co. GmbH

Romatex



Shenzhen Fuanna Household Products Co. Ltd.



Tempur Sealy International Inc.



Thrasio LLC



Wendre Group



Suzhou Nuoyiman Industry Co. Ltd.

Sleeping Pillow Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beyond textiles GmbH, Comfy Group, CVB Inc., Czech Feather and Down Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Hollander Sleep Products LLC, John Cotton Europe Sp. z o, Latexco LLC, My Pillow Inc., Nanfang Bedding, Pacific Coast Feather Co., Polyflex India Pvt. Ltd., Richard Behr and Co. GmbH, Romatex, Shenzhen Fuanna Household Products Co. Ltd., Tempur Sealy International Inc., Thrasio LLC, Wendre Group, and Suzhou Nuoyiman Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Comfy Group

Exhibit 89: Comfy Group - Overview



Exhibit 90: Comfy Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Comfy Group - Key offerings

10.4 Hanesbrands Inc.

Exhibit 92: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Hollander Sleep Products LLC

Exhibit 96: Hollander Sleep Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: Hollander Sleep Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Hollander Sleep Products LLC - Key offerings

10.6 John Cotton Europe Sp. z o

Exhibit 99: John Cotton Europe Sp. z o - Overview



Exhibit 100: John Cotton Europe Sp. z o - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: John Cotton Europe Sp. z o - Key offerings

10.7 My Pillow Inc.

Exhibit 102: My Pillow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: My Pillow Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: My Pillow Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Pacific Coast Feather Co.

Exhibit 105: Pacific Coast Feather Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Pacific Coast Feather Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Pacific Coast Feather Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Polyflex India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Polyflex India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Polyflex India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Polyflex India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Richard Behr and Co. GmbH

and Co. GmbH Exhibit 111: Richard Behr and Co. GmbH - Overview

and Co. GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 112: Richard Behr and Co. GmbH - Product / Service

and Co. GmbH - Product / Service

Exhibit 113: Richard Behr and Co. GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Exhibit 114: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Tempur Sealy International Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Wendre Group

Exhibit 118: Wendre Group - Overview



Exhibit 119: Wendre Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Wendre Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

