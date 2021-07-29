Sleepwear And Loungewear Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the presence of counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market is segmented as below:

Product

Sleepwear



Loungewear

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sleepwear and loungewear market report covers the following areas:

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Size

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Trends

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Groupe Chantelle

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hanesbrands Inc.

L Brands Inc.

MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

