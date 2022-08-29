Sleepwear And Loungewear Market to Record a CAGR of 6%, Cost Benefit for Retailers Operating in Online Space to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the sleepwear and loungewear market is the cost benefit for retailers operating in the online space. It can become difficult to stock sleepwear and loungewear in brick-and-mortar stores due to limited shelf space. Online apparel stores offer easy return and exchange policies, with frequent discounts and a wide range of products. Moreover, the increasing number of working women has increased the demand for online apparel stores.

Latest market research report titled Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The sleepwear and loungewear market size is expected to grow by USD 13.36 bn. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Market Segmentation

The sleepwear and loungewear market has been segmented by product (sleepwear and loungewear), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The sleepwear product segment will generate maximum revenue in the sleepwear and loungewear market, owing to the evolving buying behavior of people. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear.

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Major Growth Drivers

The sleepwear and loungewear market is driven by factors such as the increased demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear. Customers seek products that are comfortable and durable, which has increased the demand for designer products. Moreover, the spending by customers has increased owing to a rise in disposable income and purchasing power. Hence, vendors are increasingly investing in product innovations. This is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report will help businesses make effective resource and investment choices. Download a Free PDF Sample Report Now!

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Key Vendors

The sleepwear and loungewear market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on enhancing their core competencies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. among others.

Our experts can help your businesses with a tailor-made report to suit your requirements. Speak to an analyst

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Reasons to Buy this Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleepwear and loungewear market vendors

Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information related to the sleepwear and loungewear market

Related Reports

Denim Jeans Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Outdoor Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Groupe Chantelle

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hanesbrands Inc.

L Brands Inc.

MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/sleepwear-and-loungewearmarket

SOURCE Technavio