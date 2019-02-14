Sleepy Dah - Jazz Artist, Producer And Videographer Celebrates New Video

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Influenced by his experiences on the jazz scenes of New York and his hometown of Philadelphia, as well as today's alternative and hip hop music -- Dahi Divine, musician, composer and producer (aka Sleepy Dah) just crafted his most recent video production project titled, "Forever."

Forever presents a creative portrayal of soul mates. Divine melodic rap lyrics narrate the story as the lovers take on multiple roles and traverse through time and several different life experiences. First, as run-away slaves, then as Black nationalists, and culminate their experiences as modern-day millennials. Each time the lovers renew their bonds to one another.

"Forever is a video I produced to reflect the mood of the song. The music is an alternative, moody, R&B song with dark harmonies. The song is about sharing a love that is so strong it withstands the test of time. My inspiration for the lovers in the video was movies like Cloud Atlas and The Fountain." – Dahi Divine

Friday, February 15, 2019 is the video release date. It will be featured on the JAWS (Jack Of All Waves) YouTube Channel. The single Forever was released by in July 2017 as part of the Sleepy Dah "Soundsmith" EPK, and is available on most digital platforms.

Other recent video projects including: "Awbury Visions" which premiered on VIBE Magazine https://goo.gl/kzynVz , "On a Wave" https://bit.ly/2WWXZXV, and "Thinking" https://bit.ly/2E3dark.

MORE ABOUT DAHI DIVINE:

Rooted in his graduate jazz studies at Temple University, and undergrad studies at The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, Dahi Divine expands the boundaries of music for his generation as a writer, vocalist, hip hop recording artist, and record producer. As a New School graduate, Dahi joins the ranks of fellow alumni Robert Glasper, Jesse Boykins III, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and more. Since graduation, Dahi has gone on to record the sax solo on Ellie Goulding's cover of " Tessalate ;" and perform with Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards , on the horn line of the Dave Matthews Band at the Grammys, and at the Guggenheim with Solange Knowles.

JAWS is a collaborative platform featuring the work of a collective of artists with skills in many artistic disciplines – and considered masters of the next wave.

