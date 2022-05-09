SLF® Sports Fashion and Compression-Wear for Active Kids Introduces Shout-Out Gear to Acknowledge Moms Everywhere - 'Momma: This One For You'

Special collection pays tribute to the love shared between young athletes and their mothers, while also benefitting charities that help struggling parents

DAVIE, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLF® (Sleefs – https://sleefs.com/) revealed its newest design concept, dubbed "Momma," that pays homage to the most important person in so many people's lives. Referencing the iconic public tribute that athletes often pay to their mothers during competitions of all types, "Momma: This One For You" is a simple but powerful design created to evoke that eternal parental bond. The bold, simple font, accented with a single sketched heart works perfectly on a wide variety of hoodies, tees, hats, sleeves, mouthguards, headbands, slides, and more. And Sleefs supports single mothers by giving all "Momma" proceeds during the month of May to important charities like Helping Hands for Single Moms. Sleefs are available directly from the company's website

"We're excited to unveil this new logo line for our Sleefs apparel because it really highlights some important themes for us," said Sleefs CEO Jaime Schuster. "Our gear is very popular among young people – especially children and teens – so we're always mindful that our designs are hip and fresh and reflect their interests. So many of these kids have amazing, supportive mothers too – mothers who go out of their way to not only raise their kids and work and provide for them, but also to encourage them to follow their dreams. The 'Momma' line is our special thank you to these quiet heroes. And we've been supporting charities that help them for a long time – giving over $300,000 to nonprofits so far."

The Sleefs' dedication to charities includes upcoming partnerships with a wide variety of professional athletes including Demario Davis, Alex Len, Jourdan Lewis, Kevin Byard, James Develin, Jabaal Sheard, D.J. Moore, Danny Shelton, Landon Collins, Derrick Brown, Kwon Alexander, Kayvon Webster, Brandan Wright, C.J. Goodwin, Casey Hayward, Jonnu Smith, and many more.

SLF® – Activewear and Accents for Athletes on the Go

All Sleefs compression-wear are non-woven material, have elastic waistbands where applicable, and are designed in the U.S. from 90% polyester and 10% spandex with special UV-blocking technology. Sleefs is also offering a Buy 2, Get 3rd Free deal in over 30+ designs. Sleefs merchandise is offered with free shipping on $50+ and easy returns if necessary.

Sleefs merchandise includes:

Arm and Leg Sleeves

Headbands, Face Masks, and Mouthguards

Visors, Neck Gaiters and Durags

Tights, Socks, Spats, and Underwear

To view the latest designs or learn about upcoming deals and specials, follow Sleefs on social media @sleefs ­– Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube.

About SLF® (Sleefs)

Sleefs love sports. So, when it comes to making you look great during your workout and practice, we are your go-to brand! Based in South Florida, Sleefs brings sports accessories to the next level by designing over 1000 print styles that includes the tastes of everyone. Offering designs like Americana or solid colors in arm sleeves, headbands, socks, and more to match uniforms of all types, Sleefs are a great way to express your individual personality. After all: the better you feel in your gear, the more confidently you will play. Explore the Sleefs collection at: www.Sleefs.com.

