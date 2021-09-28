Slice Commits to Investing An Additional $15 Million Into Small Businesses Over The Next Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Slice , the platform powering the nation's largest network of pizzerias, celebrates the one year milestone of Slice Accelerate , a program that grants select independent pizzerias with $15,000 worth of technology and services, among other benefits. One year later, the company is announcing its commitment to invest an additional $15 million into the program over the next year adding 1,000 independent pizzerias across the United States to the Slice Accelerate roster.

Slice's core mission is to keep local businesses thriving by offering the same specialized technology, marketing, shared services, and guidance that pizza franchises offer franchisees. Inspired by the added stress offline small businesses were experiencing as a result of COVID-19, Slice launched Slice Accelerate in September 2020. The program was designed to set independent pizzerias up for future success by offering additional services and one-to-one support that would maximize their potential and help them to compete with predatory third-party delivery apps.

Over the past year, Slice has invested over $1.5 million into the program and successfully supported more than 100 shops by granting each $15,000 in tech and services as well as one-to-one mentoring. The program's first cohort of Accelerate shops have seen incredible growth. Data suggests that pizzerias who are accepted into Slice's accelerator program can expect to double their digital sales within the first 12 months.

"I'm incredibly proud of the impact Slice Accelerate has made thus far. After seeing such strong results within the first year, Slice Accelerate is here to stay," said Ilir Sela, Slice CEO and Founder. "Unlike a loan or a cash offering which is a quick fix — the complimentary services we offer through Accelerate are designed to bring lasting, effective results that set our partners up for future success and we look forward to continuing to invest both in our new and existing Accelerate shops."

Additionally, Slice has brought on Pritesh Chandarana as the General Manager for the program. Chandarana brings to Slice rich experience from past roles at Uber and Oyo and has an incredible track record of maximizing potential for independent and small businesses across the country.

Slice is accepting shop nominations, and selected shops are announced on a rolling basis. Slice's selection criteria will include entrepreneurs with enormous potential and a desire to use technology to scale up operations while maintaining a great quality product. This opportunity is for small business owners wanting a playbook for success and an increase in sales.

For more information or to nominate your shop or a local shop that's deserving of this grant, visit accelerate.slicelife.com.

