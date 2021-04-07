Slice Launches America's Largest Rewards Program for Pizza-Lovers

Given the impact of Slice's nationwide network (more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's), this rewards program becomes the largest pizza rewards program in the country. Slice Rewards is the first-ever rewards program designed to help local businesses thrive amid the challenges of Big Pizza competition and predatory delivery apps.

"We consider ourselves a direct partner of each small business. Our job is to help them be in business for themselves, not by themselves," said Slice CEO and Founder Ilir Sela. "Local pizzerias don't have the resources to create the rewards program like the ones we see in Big Pizza chains. It's our job to give them the guidance and tools they need to best serve their customers and that's why we created Slice Rewards."

"Without Slice, we wouldn't have the tools we need to compete in this digital economy," said Ardiana Dautaj, owner of Spinachio Pizza featured in Slice's new ad campaign . "Slice Rewards and Slice's new ad campaign are incredibly valuable to growing our business. My sister and I got into this industry because of our love of making pizza. Slice takes care of the rest so we can focus on what we do best."

Not only are the best pizzerias in town on Slice, you now get free pizza just for ordering from them. Plus, there's no crazy fees for you or your local shops. To learn more about Slice Rewards please visit slicerewards.com.

A 2021 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Slice is the nation's largest network of pizzerias. By offering the same specialized technology, marketing, data insights, shared services and guidance that pizza franchises offer franchisees, Slice transforms independent pizzerias to serve today's digital-minded customers. The company's industry low, fixed-cost per order model is designed to benefit both the business owner and consumer alike. Enabling small businesses to thrive makes it easy for customers to order from their go-to shops and discover their next favorite. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to solve the digital challenges of his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with over 15,000 pizzerias across 3,000 cities in all 50 states forming the nation's largest marketplace for authentic pizza, more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

