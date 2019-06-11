Slickdeals Announces Recipients of its Second Annual "Best Value for Gamers" Awards at 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo

According to Slickdeals Content Manager Andrew Chen, "Every year at E3, awards are given out for unreleased games and products, based on just a few minutes of hands-on experience. We wanted to create something that would recognize brands, products and services that help the hard-earned dollar go just a bit further, taking into account feedback from our discerning community of savvy shoppers and gaming enthusiasts."

Video games , game consoles and gaming accessories are some of the most popular categories found on Slickdeals, and related deals regularly surface to the site's Frontpage. The site's community of 11 million users, along with in-house Deal Editors, determine which deals make it to the Frontpage by voting and vetting on each deal.

"As an avid gamer myself, I can attest to the savvy of the Slickdeals community based on my experience as a user well before my employment," added Chen. "Our community not only finds the best deal pricewise, but also for overall value of the product. If someone has to keep replacing their gaming accessories because they're only buying the cheapest products, it ultimately costs them more in the long run. We took this into account when selecting winners for our awards."

Award recipients include the Dell G3 15 for the "Best Value Budget Gaming Laptop"; Alienware m15 for the "Best Value High Performance Gaming Laptop"; and Razer Kraken X for the "Best Value 7.1 Surround Sound Headphones"; among others.

The complete Slickdeals "Best Value for Gamers" awards list is available at https://slickdeals.net/article/news/e3-2019-best-value-for-gamers-awards .

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the leading crowdsourced shopping platform, where 11 million users interact to share the most up-to-date information on online shopping deals and coupons. Through the power of crowdsourcing, Slickdeals has saved members over $6 billion by providing a forum for communication, as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS apps. Slickdeals is the eighth largest online shopping destination in the U.S. and consistently ranks in the Top 100 most visited sites in the U.S. per Alexa.

To read more money-savings tips and news-worthy coverage on Slickdeals, visit the company blog at: http://slickdeals.net/news/ .

SOURCE Slickdeals

Related Links

https://slickdeals.net

