Slim and Protective Speck Cases Available Now for iPhone SE

All Speck Presidio cases for the new iPhone SE offer Speck's trusted drop protection and a raised bezel that protects the screen from scratching and shattering if it falls face-down. Ridges of Speck's proprietary IMPACTIUM™ rubber on the inside perimeter compress on impact to absorb and disperse shock.

A selection of the cases also include Microban® antimicrobial technology to protect against stain and odor-causing bacteria. Microban is proven to give a 99% reduction in bacteria on the case so consumers can have peace of mind that their phone case is cleaner beyond what is visible. Cases with Microban are identified by the blue antimicrobial badge.

Speck's case assortment for iPhone SE includes:

Presidio Pro ($39.95) -- Protective, slim case with a soft-touch, matte finish for added scratch resistance

-- Protective, slim case with a soft-touch, matte finish for added scratch resistance Presidio Stay Clear ($39.95) -- Features an innovative coating that resists UV-yellowing and discoloration caused by lotions and other oils

-- Features an innovative coating that resists UV-yellowing and discoloration caused by lotions and other oils Presidio V-Grip ($39.95) -- Protective case with a clear back to show off the device, surrounded by a grippy bumper for a secure hold

-- Protective case with a clear back to show off the device, surrounded by a grippy bumper for a secure hold Presidio Grip ($39.95) -- Angled grip geometry offers a tactile hold perfect for any device

-- Angled grip geometry offers a tactile hold perfect for any device Presidio Sport ($44.95) -- Antimicrobial finish and 360-degree port protection perfect for fitness enthusiasts

-- Antimicrobial finish and 360-degree port protection perfect for fitness enthusiasts Presidio Inked ( $44.95 - $49.95 ) -- Vivid, durable designs offer expressive style and tough protection

- ) -- Vivid, durable designs offer expressive style and tough protection Presidio Clear + Print ($44.95) -- Embedded designs won't fade or scratch

-- Embedded designs won't fade or scratch Presidio Clear + Glitter ($44.95) -- Glitter crystals embedded in the case add sparkle that won't flake off

-- Glitter crystals embedded in the case add sparkle that won't flake off Presidio Wallet ($44.95) -- Securely holds three cards or cash

The complete lineup for iPhone SE is available now at SpeckProducts.com .

About Speck

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets and laptops. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

