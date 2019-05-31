Slim Stunta's "Guapamole" combines swag with the sauce, cheese (but not the kind you eat) and a touch of juice

ATLANTA, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GUAPAMOLE: another term used for the word money. Combine swag with the sauce, cheese (but not the kind you eat) and a touch of juice. Atlanta-based rapper Slim Stunta displays the true definition of GUAP in the visual for his new single "GUAPAMOLE" now available to stream and download on all platforms.

Slim Stunta has gone viral with over 30 million views from his skits and pranks and is a sought-after social media influencer. Follow Slim Stunta on Instagram @TheStuntLifestyle and view more at StuntLifestyle.com.

