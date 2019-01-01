SlimFast® Announces an All-New Line of Keto Products That Make the Trendy Diet Convenient to Follow at Home and on the Go

SlimFast Keto provides dieters everything they need to make Keto easy, both at home and on-the-go. The line of eight must-have products includes two meal replacement Shake Mixes (Fudge Brownie Batter and Vanilla Cake Batter), two Meal Replacement Bars (Whipped Peanut Butter and Whipped Triple Chocolate), the indulgent Peanut Butter Cup Fat Bomb snacks, Unsweetened Keto Coffee Creamer, and MCT Oil. SlimFast Keto Ketone Test Strips also help you track results.

Let 40 years of weight-loss expertise guide the way. Dieters no longer have to eat up their valuable time tracking and calculating how many grams of fat, protein and carbs they're taking in. Every bar, shake and fat bomb in the SlimFast Keto line is made with a balanced amount of high-fat, low-carb, Keto-compatible ingredients, including grass-fed butter, coconut oil, MCTs, and protein from whey and collagen. In addition, all SlimFast Keto products are free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, and artificial colors.

"With new SlimFast Keto, we are giving American dieters what they told us they wanted for 2019 —they want a quick, easy and super-convenient way to follow the ketogenic diet," says SlimFast President, Doug Reader.

Wanting to lose weight with Keto? SlimFast Keto makes it 'to-go.' "The products in the SlimFast Keto line can be used as meal replacements for those following the SlimFast Keto Plan, or as a super-convenient component for those following their own DIY ketogenic plan. It's an effective way to boost your chances of weight-loss success, especially when you have little time to food shop or cook," explains Maryann Walsh, R.D., CDE, a dietitian based in Palm Beach, Fla., and a SlimFast Plan Consultant. "Thanks to SlimFast Keto," Walsh adds, "you simply pack up a meal bar or some shake mix, and take it with you. I call it 'Keto-to-Go.'"

SlimFast Keto has you covered, no matter what life throws your way. Do any of the following Keto conundrums hold true for you?

__"I prefer to dine at home, but can't (or don't like to) cook."

__"At work, I need a quick and easy lunch."

__"Come mid-afternoon coffee break, I crave a yummy, filling snack."

__"My friends don't stock their kitchens with keto-appropriate foods. So, I hesitate to visit."

__"When I'm on vacation, it's especially difficult to find the Keto foods I need."

For each and every one of these situations, convenient and delicious SlimFast Keto is all you need to succeed.

For many, this new product line is key to Keto success, because… SlimFast Keto combines the effectiveness of the ketogenic diet with the proven power of the SlimFast Plan, which has helped millions of Americans lose weight fast and keep it off. To get started, check out the SlimFast Keto Quick Start Guide (bit.ly/SFKetoQSG) featuring a valuable 7-day meal planner, a helpful shopping list, tips for success, and Keto recipes that fit the SlimFast Keto Plan.

SlimFast Keto products are available nationwide at mass retailers like Walmart, fine grocers like Publix, Kroger, Ahold, Wakefern, HyVee, and Meijer, and online at Amazon.com.

About SlimFast

SlimFast was founded in 1977 to help Americans lose weight safely, reliably, tastefully and with ease, thereby creating the meal-replacement shake category. To date, the SlimFast Plan can boast credit coast-to-coast and around the world, for helping millions to lose weight and keep it off. SlimFast has developed the following product lines: Original, Advanced Nutrition, Advanced Energy, Keto, Diabetic Weight Loss, Boosters, Bake Shop, SlimCafé, and Snacks. SlimFast can point to clinical trials, conducted by independent researchers that demonstrate proven and sustainable weight loss. SlimFast® is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

