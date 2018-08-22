Sling TV Adds Popular Spanish-Language Content from Discovery and beIN SPORTS

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling TV today announced the launch of Discovery networks and beIN SPORTS CONNECT channels on its domestic and Spanish-language services. Sling TV has added Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, featuring six additional channels including LaLiga TV, to its "Best of Spanish TV" service and has also launched multiple domestic Discovery channels to its base services and "Extra" offerings.

With the launch of Discovery and beIN SPORTS CONNECT on Sling TV, pricing of the service's offerings remains unchanged.

"At Sling TV, we continue to add valued content that our customers are asking for – from the immersive programs Discovery offers, to even more coverage of the biggest soccer matches around the globe," said Warren Schlichting, president of Sling TV. "Today's announcement underscores our ongoing commitment to expanding the diverse mix of popular Spanish-language programming we provide our customers, while not compromising the overall value and affordability of the service."

"We are extremely pleased to announce a comprehensive, long-term agreement with Sling TV, confirming the strength and value of Discovery's high-quality, safe family-friendly brands," said Eric Phillips, president of Affiliate Distribution at Discovery. "Discovery's commitment to viewers across the globe is to share our brands across every screen, service and device. This partnership with Sling TV is another positive step towards ensuring our brands are reaching our fans no matter where they are watching."

"The launch of beIN SPORTS CONNECT on Sling TV continues our commitment to making our world-class sports coverage accessible to as many fans as possible," said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS' deputy managing director for the U.S. and Canada. "By increasing the reach of our live sports content in collaboration with Sling TV, we have the opportunity to reinforce the strong presence of beIN SPORTS in the Spanish market and serve our audience's passion and desire to access this content wherever and whenever."

Best of Spanish TV

The following channels are now available in Best of Spanish TV standalone service ($10/month) or Extra ($5/month when combined with Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and/or any other Spanish-language regional service):

Discovery en Español – Discovery en Español provides quality Spanish-language programming focusing on bold story telling across core genres including adventure, ingenuity, natural history, investigation and current affairs. Best of Spanish TV customers can now watch programs like "Mexicanicos," "Clandestino" and " Alaska : Hombres Primitivos."

– Discovery en Español provides quality Spanish-language programming focusing on bold story telling across core genres including adventure, ingenuity, natural history, investigation and current affairs. Best of Spanish TV customers can now watch programs like "Mexicanicos," "Clandestino" and " : Hombres Primitivos." Discovery Familia – Discovery Familia is a Spanish-language network dedicated to Hispanic women and the things that matter in their lives. During the day, the Discovery Kids block provides a safe environment for children with entertaining programming, and in the evening, the channel offers programming for women, focusing on topics such as home décor, food, health, beauty and family. Discovery Familia features shows like "Vestido de Novia," "Los Busby" and "Remodelación en Pareja."

– Discovery Familia is a Spanish-language network dedicated to Hispanic women and the things that matter in their lives. During the day, the Discovery Kids block provides a safe environment for children with entertaining programming, and in the evening, the channel offers programming for women, focusing on topics such as home décor, food, health, beauty and family. Discovery Familia features shows like "Vestido de Novia," "Los Busby" and "Remodelación en Pareja." beIN SPORTS CONNECT: LaLiga TV – LaLiga TV on beIN SPORTS CONNECT broadcasts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This channel features core programming of LaLiga and exclusive new studio shows analyzing the action before and after each match day. The channel will also include a twice daily news bulletin throughout the week and re-runs of the current season's matches.

– LaLiga TV on beIN SPORTS CONNECT broadcasts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This channel features core programming of LaLiga and exclusive new studio shows analyzing the action before and after each match day. The channel will also include a twice daily news bulletin throughout the week and re-runs of the current season's matches. beIN SPORTS CONNECT: Channels 4-8 – beIN SPORTS CONNECT channels feature live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa del Rey , Coupe de France , Turkish Süper Lig along with motorsports, tennis, rugby, boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) among other sports that due to overlapping schedules or time constraints do not air on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. (beIN SPORTS CONNECT channels 4-8 are not full-time channels).

Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue

The following channels are available in Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue base services ($25/month each, or $40/month when purchased together):

Discovery Channel – Now available in Sling Blue, Discovery Channel illustrates the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement and features high quality shows like "Gold Rush" and " Alaska : The Last Frontier" that ignite viewers' curiosity, immerse them in the how and why and satisfy them with information.

– Now available in Sling Blue, Discovery Channel illustrates the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement and features high quality shows like "Gold Rush" and " : The Last Frontier" that ignite viewers' curiosity, immerse them in the how and why and satisfy them with information. TLC – Now available in Sling Blue, TLC engages and entertains with insightful programming that transports viewers into the authentic lives of real-life extraordinary characters they can learn from. Sling Blue subscribers can now watch shows like "90 Day Fiancé" and "The Little Couple" on TLC.

– Now available in Sling Blue, TLC engages and entertains with insightful programming that transports viewers into the authentic lives of real-life extraordinary characters they can learn from. Sling Blue subscribers can now watch shows like "90 Day Fiancé" and "The Little Couple" on TLC. Investigation Discovery (ID) – Now available in Sling Orange and Sling Blue, ID provides in-depth documentaries and series like "Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda " and "People Magazine Investigates" that challenge viewers on the key issues shaping culture and defining the world.

– Now available in Sling Orange and Sling Blue, ID provides in-depth documentaries and series like "Homicide Hunter: Lt. " and "People Magazine Investigates" that challenge viewers on the key issues shaping culture and defining the world. MotorTrend (formerly Velocity) – Now available in Sling Orange, MotorTrend reveals the people and the stories behind the machines and takes you for an epic ride. Sling Orange subscribers can now watch shows like "Wheeler Dealers" on MotorTrend.

Sling Extras

The following channels are available in Heartland Extra or News Extras (each $5 per month with a subscription to Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue):

American Heroes Channel – Now available in the Heartland Extra, American Heroes Channel showcases military battles, iconic people and pivotal moments in time. The channel features shows like "World War II: Witness to War."

– Now available in the Heartland Extra, American Heroes Channel showcases military battles, iconic people and pivotal moments in time. The channel features shows like "World War II: Witness to War." Destination America – Now available in the Heartland Extra, Destination America is the only network to celebrate the people, places, and stories of the United States with shows like "Ghost Brothers."

– Now available in the Heartland Extra, Destination America is the only network to celebrate the people, places, and stories of with shows like "Ghost Brothers." Science Channel – Now available in News Extras, Science Channel immerses viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. Subscribers of News Extras can view shows like "Mythical Beasts" on Science Channel.

Current customers of the eligible Sling TV services and Extras will automatically see Discovery networks and beIN SPORTS CONNECT channels appear in their Sling TV channel guide. New Sling TV customers can view these networks by signing up for a 7-day free trial of Sling TV at www.sling.com/latino.

About Sling TV

Sling TV L.L.C. provides over-the-top television services, including general market, Latino and International live and on-demand programming. Sling TV is America's number one live TV streaming service, based on the number of subscribers publicly reported as of Nov. 7, 2018. It is available on smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, smartphones and other streaming devices. Sling TV offers two domestic streaming services that collectively include more than 150 channels and programming content from Disney/ESPN (Sling Orange/single-stream only), Fox (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NBC (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NFL Network (Sling Blue/multi-stream), AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX . On select devices, Sling TV offers returning customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus transactional live events and movies on-demand, without requiring a base subscription. Additionally, Sling TV offers a suite of standalone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV provides more than 640 channels in 22 languages across multiple devices to U.S. households. Visit www.sling.com.

