SLING TV becomes first pay-TV service to launch Watch Party feature with video and text chat

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV, the most flexible live TV streaming service, today launched a new feature in beta, "SLING Watch Party," which enables customers to connect with friends and family in remote locations via video and chat while streaming their favorite programming together — a first for the live television industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Sling TV L.L.C.)

"We know that for so many, it's not just about what you are watching, it's who you are watching with. SLING Watch Party is all about bringing people together to share in the moments that matter," said Jon Lin, vice president of Product, SLING TV. "We could all use more time together to enjoy our favorite sports and entertainment, which is why we created this amazing new feature."

SLING Watch Party features

Key SLING Watch Party features include:

Video and text chat: Connect in real-time with other SLING Watch Party guests while viewing a program, via video or text chat.

Connect in real-time with other SLING Watch Party guests while viewing a program, via video or text chat. Audio and visual controls: All participants have full control over their own video camera, the volume of their individual content stream and volume of video chat streams received from other participants.

All participants have full control over their own video camera, the volume of their individual content stream and volume of video chat streams received from other participants. Player controls: Slingers hosting a Watch Party can manage player controls, including play, pause and rewind for on-demand programming.

Slingers hosting a Watch Party can manage player controls, including play, pause and rewind for on-demand programming. SLING TV programming: Choose from live or on-demand content available in SLING Orange, SLING Blue, SLING Latino and SLING International services, or any SLING TV Extra, depending on a customer's current subscription.

Available today on Google Chrome web browsers, SLING Watch Party allows customers to invite up to three guests to enjoy shared TV viewing experiences, comparable to watching SLING TV and being on a video call with their favorite people on one screen.

How to host a SLING Watch Party

Sign in on sling.com via Google Chrome web browser.

via Google Chrome web browser. Select any eligible live or on-demand title [1] from a SLING TV ribbon; a Watch Party may be created up to 60 minutes prior to air time, for live programs.

from a SLING TV ribbon; a Watch Party may be created up to 60 minutes prior to air time, for live programs. Click "Create Watch Party" from the title's information screen.

Invite up to three additional guests to join the SLING Watch Party via a unique, shareable link or email.

Click "Start Watching" when the selected title is scheduled to begin.

Through a special beta preview of SLING Watch Party ending September 30, 2020, invited guests may attend a Watch Party simply by creating a SLING TV account.

To learn more about the new SLING Watch Party beta feature, visit sling.com/watchparty .

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

1Channel or asset must be available in any SLING TV domestic base service (SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue), SLING Latino, SLING International or any SLING Extra; all premium, standalone and local channels, DVR content, rentals and Pay-Per-View events excluded.

