SLING TV launches "Stay in & SLING!" - an initiative to provide free news and entertainment as nation grapples with outbreak

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV today launched "Stay in & SLING!," an initiative to provide Americans with cost-free access to news and entertainment, as the nation confronts the COVID-19 crisis. SLING TV is providing news, plus thousands of shows and movies for the whole family, with no paid SLING TV account required.

"To stay informed in these uncertain times, Americans need access to news from reputable sources," said Warren Schlichting, group president, SLING TV. "With many Americans finding themselves staying at home, we have an opportunity to use our platform to help them deal with this rapidly evolving situation."

The SLING TV free experience currently includes news from ABC News Live, a 24/7 streaming video news channel for breaking news and live events. In addition, SLING TV offers thousands of movies and shows suitable for kids and families.

How to Access the SLING TV Free Experience

The SLING TV free experience is available through a simple app download on a Roku, Amazon or Android device, or by visiting sling.com on a Chrome, Safari or Edge browser and following the instructions on the welcome screen.

Current SLING TV subscribers can access free content from SLING TV within the user interface on any SLING TV-supported device, without changing their subscription.

For customers who want our best news service, SLING Blue, SLING TV is offering new customers their first month for $20 ($10 off for the first month). In addition to its available free content, SLING TV offers a variety of today's most popular channels, including CNN, FOX News and MSNBC, through its base services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, starting at $30 per month.

