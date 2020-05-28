Slintel Releases Free Marketing & Sales Intelligence Product

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slintel, the leader in capturing technographics-powered buying intent, today announced the release of their Starter Plan, a free product that allows users to get technology, company, and lead insights of over 66 million key decision makers across 17 million companies. Slintel's Starter Plan offers a new way for marketing and sales specialists to uncover active, high-intent prospects in their target market and predict their next customer.

Slintel's Starter Plan makes enterprise-grade insights accessible for companies of all sizes

"Technology in this category is currently priced upwards of $40,000/year on an average, and making this absolutely free of charge is unprecedented and groundbreaking," says Deepak Anchala, CEO & Founder at Slintel. "Our mission is to make data and insights accessible for teams of all sizes. We believe that this will change the way companies work on their sales discovery and outreach."

Slintel allows Starter Plan users to access the top 10% of records in its extensive database and export up to 100 insights every month for free. Users can also get access to growth metrics, financials, company technology stacks, news, market share insights, contact information, and several other data points, all from one dashboard. The product also integrates with CRMs like HubSpot and Salesforce to facilitate easy transfer and enrichment of data between different platforms.

Slintel's Starter Plan will be available starting May 28, 2020. For more information on the product, visit free.slintel.com.

About Slintel: Slintel, the leader in capturing technographics-powered buying intent, helps companies uncover the 3% of active buyers in their target market. Slintel evaluates over 100 billion data points and analyzes factors such as buyer journeys, technology adoption patterns, and other digital footprints to deliver market & sales intelligence.

Slintel's customers have access to the buying patterns and contact information of more than 17 million companies and 66 million decision makers across the world. For more information, visit www.slintel.com.

