SlipSki Boating Solutions™, Announces Lifetime Warranty On Boat Slip Frames And Introduces New Gull-Wing Model

HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SlipSki Boating Solutions, LLC™, an innovator in retractable covers for boats and personal watercraft, announced today a lifetime warranty on all its boat slip cover frames and a new non-retractable option that utilizes gull-wing doors for boat access rather than sliding open like its traditional models. Unlike most of its competitors that use thin, tubular sectional pieces of aluminum or even weaker materials for their frames, SlipSki boat slip cover frames are made from single pieces of incredibly strong 6061 grade box aluminum that is 1/8 inch thick and utilizes hardware made from 18-8 stainless steel with marine grade anti-seize. American-made SlipSki boat slip frames can handle anything mother nature dishes out, which is why they are now backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Boats cost a lot of money and protecting them from damaging UV rays, rain, hail and snow is a big priority for boat owners. Even the most well-constructed covered boat slips can't provide adequate protection because the sides are still exposed. SlipSki boat slip covers surround boats, protecting them from the elements, then effortlessly slide open on precision bearings and wheels when ready to use. SlipSki now also offers a non-sliding cover that uses hydraulic dampened gull-wing doors on either side to access the boat. Both options are covered with Shelter-Rite® SR18 marine vinyl that is available in many colors and customizable options and comes with a seven-year warranty.

"The storms blowing in from the Gulf can be pretty fierce," said longtime Lake Conroe, Texas resident, John Mcdonnell. "After replacing several cheaper quality boat slip covers due to storm damage, I discovered SlipSki and couldn't be more satisfied. The quality and workmanship are impeccable, and the customer service is fantastic. My boat slip cover isn't going anywhere!"

"SlipSki started when I was shopping for a boat house to protect my new boat but was stunned by the sticker price and long wait time to have one built," said Ed Bejrowski, CEO and co-founder of SlipSki Boating Soutions. "Talk about sticker shock. The quotes I was getting started at $20,000 and just went up from there and they still offered little to no side protection for my boat." Ed knew there had to be a better way so he founded SlipSki along with his son, Daniel Bejrowski, and together they designed and built prototypes in their Houston factory till they perfected it into their current product offerings. "Our aesthetically pleasing, fully protective covers are the most cost-effective way to protect boats and personal watercraft available and the incredibly fast installation means enjoying that expensive boat sooner," said co-founder, Daniel.

SlipSki boat slip covers can be owner-assembled or assembled by SlipSki approved professionals. For more information about SlipSki boat slip solutions or frame warranty details go to: www.slipski.com

About SlipSki Boating Solutions. LLC

The SlipSki Boat Slip Cover is a new and innovative way to cover protect your investment. Designed and built in Houston, Texas, SlipSki boat slip covers are the perfect alternative to inferior boat slip covers or expensive boat houses. All SlipSki boat slip cover frames are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the Shelter-Rite® SR18 marine vinyl covers are backed by a seven year limited warranty.

