Slope Agency Announces Acquisition of Abacus Growth, Doubling Down on TikTok

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope Agency announced the acquisition of Abacus Growth , a digital marketing agency with distinct expertise in TikTok. Both the Slope and Abacus teams will operate fully under Slope, positioning it as one of the top full-service marketing and design agencies for high-growth companies.

Slope is an agency at the intersection of brand design and growth marketing, started by former Y-Combinator and venture-backed founders. Founded on the belief that design and marketing are fundamentally inseparable concepts in today's digital age, SLOPE primarily works with fast growing e-commerce and technology companies like Verishop, Daily Harvest, Senreve, Point Card, and more.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Phillip Hui-Bon-Hoa founded Abacus Growth in 2019. As one of the first and only agencies approved to run TikTok ads, Abacus has quickly become the premier TikTok agency, achieving virality for clients like Forbes, LEGO, and Gravity Blanket, to mobile app launches with some of the biggest influencers on TikTok.

TikTok currently represents an untapped advertising channel for companies in various industries. Together, the two agencies have seen consistent success for companies wanting to appeal to Gen-Z and leverage the platform to achieve virality, and acquire cost-effective purchases, subscriptions, and app installs.

By adding Abacus's gritty expertise in navigating this new social channel, Slope continues to strengthen its position as one of the only agencies to truly offer channel-agnostic end-to-end design and marketing services.

"We're excited to continue working with the Abacus team," said Karine Hsu, Partner at Slope. Although TikTok's future in the US might seem uncertain, Hsu remains confident in the platform's value. "TikTok has incredible growth potential as an emerging channel, and will be a high value-add service to our client base."

