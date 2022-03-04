Slot Machine Market Recorded a 9.07% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Growing Vendor Involvement in Market to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Slot Machine Market is expected to increase by USD 8.91 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Also, the market recorded a 9.07% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021. Europe will register the highest growth rate of 35% among the other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Slot Machine Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Few companies with key offerings mentioned below -

AMATIC Industries GmbH - The company offers CX 30 upright slot machines for games.

APEX pro gaming AS - The company offers slot machines under the brand name Pinnacle and Apex.

APOLLO SOFT s.r.o. -The company offers gaming solutions that can play in slot machines.

Regional Market Outlook

The Slot Machine Market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. The UK, Italy, and France are the key markets for slot machines in Europe. However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The changing regulatory landscape in European countries will facilitate the slot machine market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Slot Machine Market Driver:

Growing vendor involvement in the market:

The key factor driving growth in the slot machine market is the growing vendor involvement in the market. A rise in the number of casinos is providing ample opportunities for the vendors in the market, and they are delivering casino-related products and solutions to facilitate casino gambling. Vendors operating in the global slot machine market are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolio with new product launches. New product launches help vendors increase the sales of slot machines, thus helping in increasing their market share. The vendors in the market are trying to attract more consumers by introducing new variants of slot machines with improved features. Thus, the introduction of new models helps increase sales, which would positively influence the growth of the slot machine market.

Slot Machine Market Trend:

The advent of innovative slot display solutions:

The advent of innovative slot display solutions is a major trend supporting the slot machine market share growth. Electronic gaming machines are gaining traction in modern casinos as they are user-friendly and can be easily upgraded. The slot machines currently offered in the market feature signage that is taller, wider, larger, more uniquely shaped, and of higher resolution than the ones previously offered. For instance, in October 2019, Everi launched its Empire Flex video platform with a 49-inch flexed display on top of the company's popular Empire MPX base. It features 4K content, industry-unique flexible integrated light bars, and a large, enhanced glass button deck.

Market Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the slot machine market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Services

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Slot Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.07 Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AMATIC Industries GmbH

APEX pro gaming AS

APOLLO SOFT s.r.o.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC

International Game Technology plc

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.

NOVOMATIC AG

Scientific Games Corp.

Universal Entertainment Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

