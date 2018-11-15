Slovakia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovakian telcos to extend fixed broadband nationally by 2020

Despite market liberalisation Slovakia's incumbent telco Slovak Telekom maintains a near monopoly of the fixed-line market.







Market competition has forced a number of mergers and acquisitions in recent years, resulting in a small number of larger operators.



The broadband market has shown steady growth in recent years, with effective competition between the DSL, cable and fibre platforms. DSL remains the dominant technology while the cable sector is particularly strong in urban areas. A fast-developing FttX infrastructure has been supported by sympathetic regulatory measures. There are also wireless broadband options from the mobile network operators, as also LTE-based fixed-wireless services from Orange Slovakia and Slovak Telekom aimed at providing broadband to areas lacking DSL.

The mobile market is served by four mobile network operators, three of which have a pan-European reach. Mobile penetration is relatively high, at about 132% by mid-2018. The introduction of mobile number portability in 2006 intensified competition between players. However, the MVNO sector remains underdeveloped, with the few operators in place having failed to gain traction and thus holding only a marginal share of the overall market.

Mobile broadband access and content services are developing rapidly in line with operators having upgraded their networks with LTE technologies. The regulator since early 2018 has prepared the groundwork for 5G services, encouraging network operators to refarm spectrum to create more continuous blocks, and readying itself for an auction of spectrum in the 1800MHz band.



Key developments:

Regulator concludes 3.6-3.8GHz auction;

Slovanet secures spectrum in the 10GHz band for wireless broadband;

Competition authority approves SWAN merger with BENESTRA;

Orange Slovakia to increase FttP footprint to over one million premises;

Government and telcos reach accord to extend broadband to all unserved settlements nationally;

Slovak Telekom launches a 300Mb/s fibre service;

Orange Slovakia and Slovak Telekom offering LTE service as substitute for fixed-line broadband;

Telecom sector revenue growth returns in 2017;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2017, telcos' operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.



