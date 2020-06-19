Slovenian Tourist Board: First Six Michelin Star Restaurants in Slovenia

Five excellent Slovenian restaurants received their first Michelin stars. Chef Tomaž Kavčič ( Pri Lojzetu ) thanked all his team and his family for their hard work, as well as chef Uroš Fakuč ( Dam Restaurant) who revealed that receiving a Michelin star was his childhood dream. Chef Gregor Vračko ( Hiša Denk ) was almost speechless, only saying that the first star belongs to everybody in Hiša Denk. Chef Jorg Zupan ( Restaurant Atelje ) emphasised the importance of using only local ingredients and the connection they have with small farmers, as did Chef Uroš Štefelin ( Vila Podvin ), who is vitally connected to the local environment . The honorary Michelin Bib Gourmand was received by nine Slovenian Restaurants. The Michelin Plate highlighted 37 Slovenian Restaurants. A special Michelin Sustainability Award has been awarded to six Slovenian chefs and restaurants. Follow the Michelin stars in Slovenia here.

Slovenia is taking over the title of European Region of Gastronomy next year in 2021. Last week, a new gastronomy portal, www.tasteslovenia.si, was launched. The unique advantage of Slovenian chefs is their privileged access to local ingredients and their culinary philosophy, based on the principle from garden to table. The famous Michelin's inspectors are convinced that the nature and quality of the ingredients in 24 Slovenian gastronomic regions boost chef creativity.

Maja Pak, Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board:

"The revelation of the first Slovenian Michelin Star recipients is proof that Slovenian gastronomy has been ready for Michelin's arrival for a while. For Michelin to award stars to six restaurants in the very first year is an extraordinary success. The success story of Slovenian gastronomy comes right at a time when tourism is facing one of its biggest crises to date; Michelin's arrival, therefore, offers great encouragement and motivation on Slovenian tourism's path to recovery. I am delighted that six restaurants also received the Michelin Sustainability Award. Sustainability is at the core of all tourism activities in Slovenia and the awards will further strengthen our position in this regard, realizing our vision of a green, boutique destination for five-star experiences."



More information and photos available here.

SOURCE Slovenian Tourist Board