SLS, Mondrian, Delano and Hyde Extend Partnership with Danone, Offering Guests New evian+ mineral enhanced Drinks

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS, Mondrian, Delano, and Hyde hotel brands today announced an extension of their partnership with Danone Waters of America as these iconic hotel brands offer guests new evian®+ Feed Your Mind™, a range of flavored sparkling mineral enhanced drinks. evian+ is a delicious sparkling drink created with evian natural spring water and its naturally occurring electrolytes for that crisp, clear taste, enhanced with a hint of natural flavors and added minerals (magnesium and zinc) to invigorate the body and mind. evian+ comes in four exciting and tasty flavor combinations including Raspberry & Ginseng, Lime & Ginger, Grapefruit & Basil and Cucumber & Mint. evian+ has zero sugars, zero sweeteners, zero calories.

As hotels reopen, SLS, Mondrian, Delano and Hyde continue to seek partners and opportunities to offer their guests meaningful wellness products and activities. This news comes on the heels of Accor's latest phase of expansion following its acquisition of sbe's hotel brands and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world's largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators.

Michele Caniato, Chief Brand Officer at sbe states, "We are excited to see our longstanding partnership with Danone grow and we are proud to be among the first to offer our guests the innovative new- evian+ product, along with evian natural spring water and Ferrarelle offering across our hotel properties."

Julien Rouanet, Senior Sales Director Away From Home at Danone Waters of America states, "We are excited to see our newest innovation, evian+, in the Hyde, Mondrian, SLS and Delano hotels. We are thrilled to be able to grow our partnership with sbe group."

The initial rollout will commence on June 1, 2021.

The collaboration with evian is a component of the hospitality group's health and wellness platform in response to growing interests among lifestyle consumers – 80 percent of whom are more engaged with their health than they were prior to the pandemic, according to a recent survey by Slingshot. Providing a full-service approach to wellness, this news comes on the heels of the hotel group's recently launched partnership with leading fitness companies DOGPOUND to provide in-room fitness training, Therabody to provide deep muscle therapy amenities, and Goldsheep for branded activewear, with more collaborations expected to be announced.

The hotel group continues to expand its corporate partner portfolio of international Fortune 500 companies across automotive, telecommunication, beverage, and financial institutions to deliver the finest bespoke and innovative goods and services to customers. In addition to its partnership with Danone, the company recently extended long-standing collaborations with Chase Sapphire, Lincoln Motor Company, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, and Goldsheep, providing a suite of exclusive benefits, products, and experiences for the modern global traveler.

About SLS/Delano/Mondrian/Hyde

These award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs deliver extraordinary experiences with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, fully acquired these hotel brands in December 2020 after holding a 50% stake in the Company since 2018. With 28 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2021, the company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience – from nightlife, food and beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development. The company's other hotel and residential brands include The House of Originals, The Redbury and internationally acclaimed culinary and nightlife concepts including Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna and Bottega di Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis, Hyde, Skybar, Bond, Dandelyan, Blind Spot, Smoke & Mirrors and Privilege.

About evian

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day. evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both. For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

