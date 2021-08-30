SLU Announces Third-Largest Fundraising Year Ever, Closes In On Historic Fundraising Campaign Goal

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Louis University continued its record-breaking fundraising success by raising more than $71 million in fiscal year 2021, making it the third-largest fundraising year in SLU's 203-year history. The fundraising total is surpassed only by $119 million raised in fiscal year 2019 and $98.7 million raised in fiscal year 2018.

"Everyone who made donations in the past year recognizes the excellence of SLU's academic programs, its cutting-edge research, top-notch patient care, and enduring commitment to our St. Louis community," said University President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D. "That we received this level of support during such a challenging time speaks to the commitment of our alumni and other partners who want to ensure that the University continues to grow and thrive in the years ahead. I thank each of them for their ongoing support."

SLU's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30. The $71 million raised in the just-completed fiscal year came from nearly 15,000 individuals, foundations and companies.

The record-breaking fundraising total has helped Accelerating Excellence: The Campaign for Saint Louis University, the University's ongoing fundraising campaign, surpass $460 million of its $500 million goal. Currently in the third year of its public phase, Accelerating Excellence has raised more than $467.5 million, the most ever raised in any University campaign. Since Jan. 1, 2021, the University has received 14 campaign gifts and pledges of $1 million or more, with three of them for $5 million or more.

As a comprehensive campaign, all contributions to the University support one of its five strategic priorities: academic excellence, health sciences, business education, athletics and scholarships. Notably, the $71 million raised in fiscal year 2021 includes more than $8 million for student scholarships.

"Every gift is important, but I am especially pleased that in the past year our donors have given so much to help SLU attract and retain outstanding young students from St. Louis and across the country," said Vice President for Development Sheila Manion. "I want to thank our donors, our team and our campaign co-chairs Dr. Richard Chaifetz and Rex Sinquefield for their guidance, leadership and devotion to the University and this campaign."

The Accelerating Excellence campaign is on course to meet or exceed the $500 million goal by June 30, 2022.

"Everyone at SLU is energized for a strong finish to the University's largest-ever fundraising campaign," Manion said. "It's an exciting time to be at SLU, and I ask all of our supporters to be part of the successful conclusion of the campaign."

Learn more about Accelerating Excellence: The Campaign for Saint Louis University at slu.edu/campaignforslu .

About Accelerating Excellence

Accelerating Excellence: The Campaign for Saint Louis University is a historic $500 million comprehensive fundraising effort designed to strengthen Saint Louis University by committing resources to the strategic priorities of academic excellence, health sciences, business education, athletics and scholarships. Visit slu.edu/campaignforslu for more information.

About Saint Louis University

Founded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious Catholic institutions. Rooted in Jesuit values and its pioneering history as the first university west of the Mississippi River, SLU offers more than 12,000 students a rigorous, transformative education of the whole person. At the core of the University's diverse community of scholars is SLU's service-focused mission, which challenges and prepares students to make the world a better, more just place.

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

Media Contacts: Maggie Rotermund

Senior Media Relations Specialist

[email protected]

Phone: 314-977-8018

Mobile: 314-660-3398

SOURCE Saint Louis University

Related Links

www.slu.edu

