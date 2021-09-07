LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new NFT platform has launched this week, which is set to revolutionise the sale and accessibility of remarkable, high value and unique assets.

Sm-ART NFT launches, allowing investors to build portfolio of tokenised high value physical artwork and assets, including this masterpiece by Pasquale Cuppari (PRNewsfoto/Sm-ART NFT)

Sm-ART NFT is the first platform of its kind which allows anyone, including the small investor, to buy, sell and take advantage of part ownership of fine art masterpieces, sculptures and luxury jewellery as well as limited editions and one-of-a-kind items through blockchain ownership using dual blockchain protocols. Assets are fractionalised using the ERC20 protocol. These fractions can then be bought and re-sold on the platform https://sm-artnft.com/.

Digital representations of the assets are created as NFTs and listed for purchase on the website through blockchain technology and asset tokens proving percentage ownership. Asset tokens can be purchased using one of a range of cryptocurrencies in accordance with the seller's requirements. All tokens representing asset share are compliant with the Ethereum ERC20 standard.

Danny Sangha, co-founder and CTO of Sm-ART NFT, explains more:

"Owning fine art and luxury jewellery outright is out of many people's reach, but with Sm-ART NFT, anyone with an interest in art and investments can experience the joy of having ownership in a masterpiece. In creating Sm-ART NFT, we wanted to open up an opportunity for people to make beautiful investments — not only in terms of financial appreciation, but also in terms of co-owning something visually stunning."

"There's also the advantage of making art accessible to all; high value artwork is often owned and kept by private collectors, but we'll be working with galleries to enable them to continue keeping their pieces on public display for the world to see, while raising funds for further acquisitions."

Sm-ART NFT's first assets include photography by interdisciplinary artist Gabriel Dean Roberts, masterpieces from Pasquale Cuppari, who has exhibited alongside the likes of Warhol and De Kooning, and a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch. The full collection of assets which is set to increase substantially over the next few months, can be viewed here: https://sm-artnft.com/#section-assets.

Website: https://sm-artnft.com/

Twitter: @smartnft_

Instagram: smart.nft

Facebook: @smart.nft

Telegram: @SmARTNFTAnnouncements

SOURCE Sm-ART NFT