LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sm-ART NFT – the world's first platform of its kind to allow anyone, including the small investor, to buy, sell and take advantage of part ownership of fine works of art, sculptures and luxury jewellery using fractional tokens – is offering the chance for investors to join a 7-day auction to bid for the chance to 'travel through time' from the original inception of a highly sought after Patek Philippe Nautilus watch through to its creation and beyond.

Sm-ART NFT to offer unique ‘Time Travel’ NFT via 7-day auction.

This unique digital animation will start with the original sketch produced by designer Gerald Genta on a napkin during the early 1970s and gradually progress to the 1976 launch of the Patek Philippe Nautilus 3700. The watch will then 'travel through time', spanning a period of 30 years, while it subtly morphs into a breathtaking 3D animated recreation of the discontinued Nautilus 5711/1A-010 – the physical version of which is available as fractional tokens on Sm-ART NFT's platform.

Sm-ART NFT allows investors to purchase fractional shares in high value and unique items via blockchain ownership, including fine art, sculptures and other luxury items. Assets are fractionalised using the ERC20 protocol. These fractions can then be bought and re-sold on the platform https://sm-artnft.com/ or other platforms, including OpenSea.

Digital representations of the assets are created as NFTs and listed for purchase on the website through blockchain technology and asset tokens proving percentage ownership. Asset tokens can be purchased using one of a range of cryptocurrencies in accordance with the seller's requirements. All tokens representing asset share are compliant with the Ethereum ERC20 standard.

Danny Sangha, co-founder and CTO of Sm-ART NFT, said: "This is a unique opportunity to experience the world of Gerald Genta and his vision for Patek Philippe while travelling through time and uncovering the brand's rich heritage and two of its most iconic watches. It's not to be missed."

Investors can make offers for this unique 1 of 1 edition NFT prior to its auction listing – the date of which will be announced shortly.

The 7-day auction for Time Travel will start as soon as the first bid is received and can be viewed here Time Travel NFT Patek Philippe | SM-ART (sm-artnft.com).

