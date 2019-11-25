SM Energy Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) will be participating in the following upcoming investor event. An investor presentation will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com before market open on December 3, 2019.

December 3, 2019 - BAML Leveraged Finance Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

