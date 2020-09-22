SM Energy Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Meetings

SM Energy Company

Sep 22, 2020, 07:00 ET

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that the Company will be participating in upcoming investor meetings.  An updated investor presentation will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com before market open on September 22, 2020.

ABOUT THE COMPANY 
SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.  SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT 
Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

SOURCE SM Energy Company

