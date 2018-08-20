SM Energy Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE :SM ) today announces that its Board of Directors has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on November 7, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 26, 2018. The Company currently has approximately 112.1 million shares of common stock outstanding.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

