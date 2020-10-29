SM Energy Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results, Generating Cash Flow And Reducing Debt

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced operating and financial results for the third quarter 2020 and provided updates to its 2020 guidance.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued its focus on the following priorities:

Capital discipline. Capital expenditures demonstrated continued capital efficiencies as well as timing of certain activity. Capital expenditures of $109.6 million adjusted for increased capital accruals of $11.5 million totaled $121.1 million .

Capital expenditures demonstrated continued capital efficiencies as well as timing of certain activity. Capital expenditures of adjusted for increased capital accruals of totaled . Generating significant cash flows . Third quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $201.6 million before net change in working capital of $16.8 million totaled $184.8 million . The Company generated free cash flow of $63.7 million (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below). Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2020 was $172.1 million and on a trailing 12-month basis was $233.1 million , or a 128% yield to market capitalization of approximately $182 million as of September 30, 2020 .

. Third quarter net cash provided by operating activities of before net change in working capital of totaled . The Company generated free cash flow of (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below). Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2020 was and on a trailing 12-month basis was , or a 128% yield to market capitalization of approximately as of . Absolute debt reduction . The outstanding principal amount of long-term debt was reduced by $106.5 million , as free cash flow was used to repurchase certain unsecured senior notes due 2022 and 2024 at market rates. Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX was 2.4 times at quarter-end (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below).

. The outstanding principal amount of long-term debt was reduced by , as free cash flow was used to repurchase certain unsecured senior notes due 2022 and 2024 at market rates. Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX was 2.4 times at quarter-end (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below). Reducing 2020 capital expenditures. 2020 capital expenditure guidance is further reduced and narrowed to $605 -610 million. Compared with original 2020 guidance at the mid-point, capital expenditure guidance is reduced 27% while production remains in-line.

Chief Executive Officer Jay Ottoson comments: "Exceptional third quarter results are due to continued capital discipline, aggressive cost management, better than expected well performance and adherence to strict financial objectives to generate free cash flow and reduce absolute debt. The entire SM Energy team is working diligently toward our common 2020 goals and objectives and we congratulate our employees on our success year-to-date, especially during a particularly challenging time.

"As we look ahead, we intend to stay-the-course and continue to prioritize generating free cash flow and reducing leverage."

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

PRODUCTION, REALIZED PRICES AND CERTAIN OPERATING COSTS

PRODUCTION:











Midland Basin South Texas Total Oil (MBbl / MBbl/d) 5,023 / 54.6 487 / 5.3 5,510 / 59.9 Natural Gas (MMcf / MMcf/d) 12,275 / 133.4 13,785 / 149.8 26,060 / 283.3 NGLs (MBbl / MBbl/d) nm / - 1,755 / 19.1 1,764 / 19.2 Total (MBoe / MBoe/d) 7,077 / 76.9 4,539 / 49.3 11,617 / 126.3 Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.











REALIZED PRICES:











Midland Basin South Texas Total (Pre/Post-hedge) Oil ($/Bbl) $38.73 $26.90 $37.69 / $50.20 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $1.90 $1.90 $1.90 / $1.94 NGLs ($/Bbl) nm $14.07 $14.07/ $14.35 Per Boe $30.80 $14.11 $24.28 / $30.33





Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding





Total production volumes were down 6% compared with the same period in 2019 and up 4% sequentially. Production during the quarter was positively affected by South Texas Austin Chalk well performance exceeding expectations and reduced flaring in the Midland Basin.

Total production volumes of 35.2 MMBoe for the first nine months of 2020 were relatively flat with the same period in 2019.

Benchmark pricing for the quarter included NYMEX WTI oil at $40.93 /Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at $1.98 /MMBtu and Hart Composite OPIS NGLs at $19.13 /Bbl.

/Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at /MMBtu and Hart Composite OPIS NGLs at /Bbl. The average realized price per Boe of $24.28 was down 23% compared with the same period in 2019 yet up 60% sequentially as commodity prices came off second quarter lows. Including the effect of realized hedges, the average realized price per Boe was $30.33 , resulting in approximately $70.3 million of realized net hedge gains for the quarter.

was down 23% compared with the same period in 2019 yet up 60% sequentially as commodity prices came off second quarter lows. Including the effect of realized hedges, the average realized price per Boe was , resulting in approximately of realized net hedge gains for the quarter. Lease operating expenses of $3.65 per Boe were down 23% compared with the same period in 2019 and up 11% sequentially. Lower year-over-year costs are the result of aggressive cost management, while the sequential increase reflects additional workover expense. Transportation costs of $3.11 per Boe were down 22% from the same period in 2019 and nearly flat sequentially. Transportation charges year-over-year benefit from a lower proportion of production from South Texas , where transportation costs are higher, as well as a relative increase in production from the Austin Chalk, which has lower transportation costs per Boe.

per Boe were down 23% compared with the same period in 2019 and up 11% sequentially. Lower year-over-year costs are the result of aggressive cost management, while the sequential increase reflects additional workover expense. Transportation costs of per Boe were down 22% from the same period in 2019 and nearly flat sequentially. Transportation charges year-over-year benefit from a lower proportion of production from , where transportation costs are higher, as well as a relative increase in production from the Austin Chalk, which has lower transportation costs per Boe. Largely as a result of cost management and hedge gains, the operating margin per Boe for the first nine months of 2020 was up 5% compared with the first nine months of 2019, despite significantly lower benchmark commodity prices.

For additional operating metrics and regional detail, please see the Financial Highlights section below and the accompanying 3Q20 slide deck.

NET LOSS, LOSS PER SHARE AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Third quarter 2020 net loss was ($98.3) million, or ($0.86) per diluted common share, which compared with net income of $42.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, in the same period in 2019. The current period included a $63.9 million net derivative loss, while the prior year period included a $100.9 million net derivative gain. For the first nine months of 2020, net loss was ($599.4) million, or ($5.28) per diluted common share, which compares with a loss of ($0.76) per diluted common share in the same period in 2019.

Third quarter 2020 net cash provided by operating activities of $201.6 million before net change in working capital of $16.8 million totaled $184.8 million, which was down ($28.1) million, or 13%, from $212.8 million in the comparable prior year period. The decline in cash flow before the net change in working capital was primarily due to the 9% decline in price per Boe after the effect of realized hedge gains and the 6% decline in production, partially offset by lower costs per unit. For the first nine months of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities of $534.1 million before net change in working capital of $40.4 million totaled $574.5 million, up 1% from the same period in 2019.

ADJUSTED EBITDAX, ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDAX

The following paragraphs discuss non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX. Please reference the definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Third quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDAX was $232.5 million, down $25.3 million, or 10%, from $257.8 million in the same period in 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX was due to lower realized prices and production, partially offset by lower costs per unit. For the first nine months of 2020, Adjusted EBITDAX was $720.0 million, up 2% from $707.2 million for the first nine months of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 adjusted net loss was ($5.5) million, or ($0.05) per diluted common share, which compares with adjusted net loss of ($12.1) million, or ($0.11) per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, adjusted net loss was ($28.5) million, or ($0.25) per diluted common share, compared with an adjusted net loss of ($48.5) million, or ($0.43) per diluted common share, in the first nine months of 2019.

At September 30, 2020, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX was 2.4 times.

FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

On September 30, 2020, the outstanding principal amount of the Company's long-term debt was $2.42 billion, down from $2.77 billion at year-end 2019. Long-term debt was comprised of $1.73 billion in unsecured senior notes, $446.7 million in secured senior notes, $65.5 million in secured senior convertible notes, plus $178.0 million drawn on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility.

On September 30, 2020, the Company's borrowing base and commitments under its senior secured revolving credit facility were $1.1 billion. The Company's available liquidity was $880 million, which includes $178.0 million drawn and a $42 million letter of credit. The cash balance was approximately zero. The Company expects to complete its fall redetermination process in November 2020.

Capital expenditures before capital accruals for the third quarter of 2020 were $121.1 million. During the third quarter 2020, the Company drilled 19 net wells and added 24 net flowing completions. For the nine months of 2020 the Company drilled 72 net wells and added 54 net flowing completions.

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

Commodity hedge positions as of September 30, 2020:

Approximately 90%+ of expected 4Q20 oil production is hedged to WTI. The average floor price on collars is $55 /Bbl and the average price on swaps is $57 /Bbl. Approximately 18 MMBbls of 2021 oil production is hedged to WTI. The average floor price on collars is approximately $49 /Bbl and the average price on swaps is approximately $40 /Bbl.

/Bbl and the average price on swaps is /Bbl. Approximately 18 MMBbls of 2021 oil production is hedged to WTI. The average floor price on collars is approximately /Bbl and the average price on swaps is approximately /Bbl. Approximately 85-90% of expected 4Q20 Midland Basin oil production basis is hedged to the local price point at $(0.38) /Bbl.

/Bbl. Approximately 40% of expected 4Q20 natural gas production is hedged at an average price of $2.39 /MMBtu to HSC, and approximately 65% of expected 4Q20 Midland natural gas production is hedged at an average price of $1.21 /MMBtu to WAHA.

/MMBtu to HSC, and approximately 65% of expected 4Q20 Midland natural gas production is hedged at an average price of /MMBtu to WAHA. NGL hedges are by individual product and include only propane.

A detailed schedule of these and other hedge positions are provided in the 3Q20 accompanying slide deck.

GUIDANCE FULL YEAR 2020:

Capital expenditures: $605 -610 million, further reduced to reflect continued capital efficiency and timing. Fourth quarter 2020 is expected to range between $203 -208 million, which will include the addition of a second completions crew in the Midland Basin and a partial quarter crew in South Texas. Capital will include costs associated with wells that will be turned-in-line in January 2021 .

-610 million, further reduced to reflect continued capital efficiency and timing. Fourth quarter 2020 is expected to range between -208 million, which will include the addition of a second completions crew in the Midland Basin and a partial quarter crew in South Texas. Capital will include costs associated with wells that will be turned-in-line in . Production: 45.2-46.2 MMBoe, or 123.5-126.2 MBoe/d, at 49% oil. Fourth quarter 2020 is expected to range between 10.0-11.0 MMBoe, or 109-120 MBoe/d, at 48% oil.

G&A: ~$110 million including approximately $20 million non-cash compensation.

including approximately non-cash compensation. Exploration/Capitalized overhead: ~$40 million .

. LOE: ~$4.00 significantly reduced due to cost reductions, specifically faster connections to the electric grid, and fewer workovers.

significantly reduced due to cost reductions, specifically faster connections to the electric grid, and fewer workovers. Transportation: $3.10 - $3.30 , unchanged.

- , unchanged. Production and ad valorem taxes: ~4.5% of pre-hedge revenue + ~ $0.40 . Approximately $1.40 combined.

. Approximately combined. DD&A: $17 - $18 /Boe.

SCHEDULE FOR THIRD QUARTER REPORTING

October 29, 2020 - In conjunction with this release, the Company posts to its website a pre-recorded webcast discussion, a written transcript of the webcast, and an associated IR presentation. Please visit ir.sm-energy.com .

October 30, 2020 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the third quarter 2020 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. In order to join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

Live Conference Call Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7275226

Replay (conference ID 7275226) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-585-8367/416-621-4642

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until November 6, 2020.

UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

November 18, 2020 - Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020. President and Chief Operating Officer Herb Vogel will be present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time . This event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. An investor presentation for this event will be posted to the Company's website before market open on November 18, 2020 .

- Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020. President and Chief Operating Officer will be present at . This event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. An investor presentation for this event will be posted to the Company's website before market open on . November 30, 2020 . Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference. EVP and Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time . This event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. An investor presentation for this event will be posted to the Company's website before market open on November 30, 2020 .

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020

Production Data

























For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

Percent

Change

2020

2019

Percent

Change

Realized sales price (before the effects of derivative settlements):























Oil (per Bbl) $ 37.69



$ 53.99



(30) %

$ 35.92



$ 53.31



(33) %

Gas (per Mcf) $ 1.90



$ 2.17



(12) %

$ 1.59



$ 2.38



(33) %

NGLs (per Bbl) $ 14.07



$ 15.73



(11) %

$ 12.81



$ 17.09



(25) %

Equivalent (per Boe) $ 24.28



$ 31.39



(23) %

$ 22.92



$ 32.00



(28) %

Realized sales price (including the effects of derivative settlements):























Oil (per Bbl) $ 50.20



$ 53.57



(6) %

$ 51.08



$ 52.39



(3) %

Gas (per Mcf) $ 1.94



$ 2.59



(25) %

$ 1.80



$ 2.55



(29) %

NGLs (per Bbl) $ 14.35



$ 22.87



(37) %

$ 14.58



$ 21.01



(31) %

Equivalent (per Boe) $ 30.33



$ 33.38



(9) %

$ 31.06



$ 32.68



(5) %

Net production volumes: (1)























Oil (MMBbl) 5.5



5.4



2 %

17.2



15.7



10 %

Gas (Bcf) 26.1



29.5



(12) %

78.6



81.7



(4) %

NGLs (MMBbl) 1.8



2.1



(15) %

4.8



6.2



(22) %

MMBoe 11.6



12.4



(6) %

35.2



35.5



(1) %

Average net daily production: (1)























Oil (MBbls/d) 59.9



59.0



2 %

62.9



57.5



9 %

Gas (MMcf/d) 283.3



320.6



(12) %

286.7



299.2



(4) %

NGLs (MBbls/d) 19.2



22.5



(15) %

17.7



22.8



(22) %

MBoe/d 126.3



134.9



(6) %

128.3



130.1



(1) %

Per Boe data:























Realized price (before the effects of derivative settlements) $ 24.28



$ 31.39



(23) %

$ 22.92



$ 32.00



(28) %

Lease operating expense 3.65



4.73



(23) %

3.93



4.67



(16) %

Transportation costs 3.11



4.00



(22) %

3.11



4.02



(23) %

Production taxes 1.04



1.29



(19) %

0.94



1.30



(28) %

Ad valorem tax expense 0.40



0.39



3 %

0.41



0.52



(21) %

General and administrative (2) 2.10



2.63



(20) %

2.25



2.69



(16) %

Operating margin (before the effects of derivative settlements) 13.98



18.35



(24) %

12.28



18.80



(35) %

Derivative settlement gain 6.05



1.99



204 %

8.14



0.67



1,115 %

Operating margin (including the effects of derivative settlements) $ 20.03



$ 20.34



(2) %

$ 20.42



$ 19.47



5 %

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion $ 15.64



$ 17.02



(8) %

$ 16.95



$ 16.76



1 %





(1) Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding. (2) Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.30 and $0.44 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively, and $0.36 and $0.42 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands, except share data) September 30,

December 31, ASSETS 2020

2019 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10



$ 10

Accounts receivable 136,613



184,732

Derivative assets 128,046



55,184

Prepaid expenses and other 10,221



12,708

Total current assets 274,890



252,634

Property and equipment (successful efforts method):





Proved oil and gas properties 8,307,165



8,934,020

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (4,713,442)



(4,177,876)

Unproved oil and gas properties 907,864



1,005,887

Wells in progress 226,452



118,769

Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $66,025 and $64,032, respectively 37,062



72,848

Total property and equipment, net 4,765,101



5,953,648

Noncurrent assets:





Derivative assets 31,509



20,624

Other noncurrent assets 50,785



65,326

Total noncurrent assets 82,294



85,950

Total assets $ 5,122,285



$ 6,292,232

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 287,777



$ 402,008

Derivative liabilities 76,969



50,846

Other current liabilities 12,532



19,189

Total current liabilities 377,278



472,043

Noncurrent liabilities:





Revolving credit facility 178,000



122,500

Senior Notes, net 2,175,038



2,610,298

Asset retirement obligations 87,014



84,134

Deferred income taxes 34,582



189,386

Derivative liabilities 33,068



3,444

Other noncurrent liabilities 52,197



61,433

Total noncurrent liabilities 2,559,899



3,071,195

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 114,572,800 and 112,987,952 shares, respectively 1,146



1,130

Additional paid-in capital 1,827,836



1,791,596

Retained earnings 365,872



967,587

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,746)



(11,319)

Total stockholders' equity 2,185,108



2,748,994

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,122,285



$ 6,292,232



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating revenues and other income:













Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue $ 282,012



$ 389,419



$ 806,035



$ 1,136,749

Net gain on divestiture activity —



—



91



323

Other operating revenues (997)



898



255



1,347

Total operating revenues and other income 281,015



390,317



806,381



1,138,419

Operating expenses:













Oil, gas, and NGL production expense 95,257



129,042



295,254



373,397

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 181,708



211,125



596,053



595,201

Exploration (1) 8,547



11,626



29,683



33,851

Impairment 8,750



6,337



1,007,263



25,092

General and administrative (1) 24,452



32,578



79,126



95,584

Net derivative (gain) loss (2) 63,871



(100,889)



(314,269)



(3,463)

Other operating expense, net 1,562



1,021



10,174



422

Total operating expenses 384,147



290,840



1,703,284



1,120,084

Income (loss) from operations (103,132)



99,477



(896,903)



18,335

Interest expense (41,519)



(40,584)



(123,385)



(118,191)

Gain on extinguishment of debt 25,070



—



264,546



—

Other non-operating expense, net (1,680)



(548)



(2,359)



(1,427)

Income (loss) before income taxes (121,261)



58,345



(758,101)



(101,283)

Income tax (expense) benefit 22,969



(16,111)



158,662



16,337

Net income (loss) $ (98,292)



$ 42,234



$ (599,439)



$ (84,946)

















Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 114,371



112,804



113,462



112,441

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 114,371



113,334



113,462



112,441

Basic net income (loss) per common share $ (0.86)



$ 0.37



$ (5.28)



$ (0.76)

Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (0.86)



$ 0.37



$ (5.28)



$ (0.76)

Dividends per common share $ 0.01



$ 0.05



$ 0.02



$ 0.10

















(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:













Exploration expense $ 665



$ 1,285



$ 2,713



$ 3,781

General and administrative expense 3,499



5,481



12,724



14,977

Total non-cash stock-based compensation $ 4,164



$ 6,766



$ 15,437



$ 18,758

















(2) The net derivative (gain) loss line item consists of the following:













Settlement gain $ (70,305)



$ (24,722)



$ (286,270)



$ (23,843)

(Gain) loss on fair value changes 134,176



(76,167)



(27,999)



20,380

Total net derivative (gain) loss $ 63,871



$ (100,889)



$ (314,269)



$ (3,463)



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)

















Total

Stockholders'

Equity

















Common Stock

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Shares

Amount Balances, December 31, 2019 112,987,952



$ 1,130



$ 1,791,596



$ 967,587



$ (11,319)



$ 2,748,994

Net loss —



—



—



(411,895)



—



(411,895)

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



190



190

Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share —



—



—



(1,130)



—



(1,130)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 730



—



(3)



—



—



(3)

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



5,561



—



—



5,561

Balances, March 31, 2020 112,988,682



$ 1,130



$ 1,797,154



$ 554,562



$ (11,129)



$ 2,341,717

Net loss —



—



—



(89,252)



—



(89,252)

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



188



188

Issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 297,013



3



944



—



—



947

Stock-based compensation expense 267,576



3



5,709



—



—



5,712

Issuance of warrants —



—



21,520



—



—



21,520

Balances, June 30, 2020 113,553,271



$ 1,136



$ 1,825,327



$ 465,310



$ (10,941)



$ 2,280,832

Net loss —



—



—



(98,292)



—



(98,292)

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



1,195



1,195

Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share —



—



—



(1,146)



—



(1,146)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs and settlement of PSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 1,019,529



10



(1,567)



—



—



(1,557)

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



4,164



—



—



4,164

Other —



—



(88)



—



—



(88)

Balances, September 30, 2020 114,572,800



$ 1,146



$ 1,827,836



$ 365,872



$ (9,746)



$ 2,185,108



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Continued) (in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)





























Additional

Paid-in

Capital





Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Common Stock



Retained

Earnings





Shares

Amount







Balances, December 31, 2018 112,241,966



$ 1,122



$ 1,765,738



$ 1,165,842



$ (12,380)



$ 2,920,322

Net loss —



—



—



(177,568)



—



(177,568)

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



263



263

Cash dividends declared, $0.05 per share —



—



—



(5,612)



—



(5,612)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 2,579



—



(18)



—



—



(18)

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



5,838



—



—



5,838

Balances, March 31, 2019 112,244,545



$ 1,122



$ 1,771,558



$ 982,662



$ (12,117)



$ 2,743,225

Net income —



—



—



50,388



—



50,388

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



119



119

Issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 184,079



2



1,957



—



—



1,959

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 290



—



(2)



—



—



(2)

Stock-based compensation expense 96,719



1



6,153



—



—



6,154

Other —



—



(1)



1



—



—

Balances, June 30, 2019 112,525,633



$ 1,125



$ 1,779,665



$ 1,033,051



$ (11,998)



$ 2,801,843

Net income —



—



—



42,234



—



42,234

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



190



190

Cash dividends declared, $0.05 per share —



—



—



(5,643)



—



(5,643)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 331,530



4



(1,644)



—



—



(1,640)

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



6,766



—



—



6,766

Balances, September 30, 2019 112,857,163



$ 1,129



$ 1,784,787



$ 1,069,642



$ (11,808)



$ 2,843,750



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (98,292)



$ 42,234



$ (599,439)



$ (84,946)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Net gain on divestiture activity —



—



(91)



(323)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 181,708



211,125



596,053



595,201

Impairment 8,750



6,337



1,007,263



25,092

Stock-based compensation expense 4,164



6,766



15,437



18,758

Net derivative (gain) loss 63,871



(100,889)



(314,269)



(3,463)

Derivative settlement gain 70,305



24,722



286,270



23,843

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 4,506



3,921



13,084



11,554

Gain on extinguishment of debt (25,070)



—



(264,546)



—

Deferred income taxes (22,796)



19,617



(159,064)



(13,620)

Other, net (2,376)



(1,004)



(6,203)



(2,291)

Net change in working capital 16,843



(9,673)



(40,411)



11,781

Net cash provided by operating activities 201,613



203,156



534,084



581,586

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Net proceeds from the sale of oil and gas properties (1) —



—



92



12,520

Capital expenditures (109,568)



(212,515)



(419,777)



(788,642)

Acquisition of proved and unproved oil and gas properties (7,075)



(2,900)



(7,075)



(2,581)

Net cash used in investing activities (116,643)



(215,415)



(426,760)



(778,703)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from revolving credit facility 324,500



428,000



1,165,500



1,124,500

Repayment of revolving credit facility (339,500)



(417,000)



(1,110,000)



(995,500)

Debt issuance costs related to 10.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (2,395)



—



(12,886)



—

Cash paid to repurchase Senior Notes (65,944)



—



(94,262)



—

Repayment of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2021 —



—



(53,508)



—

Net proceeds from sale of common stock —



—



947



1,959

Dividends paid —



—



(1,130)



(5,612)

Other, net (1,631)



(1,640)



(1,985)



(2,684)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (84,970)



9,360



(107,324)



122,663

















Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash —



(2,899)



—



(74,454)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 10



6,410



10



77,965

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 10



$ 3,511



$ 10



$ 3,511

Less: Restricted cash (1) —



(3,501)



—



(3,501)

Cash and cash equivalents $ 10



$ 10



$ 10



$ 10





(1) As of September 30, 2019, a portion of net proceeds from the sale of oil and gas properties was restricted for future property acquisitions.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)











(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Supplemental schedule of additional cash flow information and non-cash activities:













Operating activities:













Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ (39,861)



$ (45,476)



$ (122,174)



$ (113,122)

















Investing activities:













Increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other $ 11,491



$ 44,975



$ (17,405)



$ 34,878



DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AS CALCULATED BY THE COMPANY

The following non-GAAP measures are presented in addition to financial statements as the Company believes these metrics and performance measures are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and compare investments among upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations. These measures, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures provided by others. A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure or measures is presented below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDAX : Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and asset retirement obligation liability accretion expense, exploration expense, property abandonment and impairment expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, derivative gains and losses net of settlements, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and certain other items. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDAX is also important as it is considered among financial covenants under the Company's Credit Agreement, a material source of liquidity for the Company. Please reference the Company's 2019 Form 10-K and third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q for discussion of the Credit Agreement and its covenants.

Adjusted net loss : Adjusted net loss excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. These items include non-cash and other adjustments, such as derivative gains and losses net of settlements, impairments, net (gain) loss on divestiture activity, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and accruals for non-recurring matters.

Free cash flow : Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital less capital expenditures before increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other.

Free cash flow yield to market capitalization : Free cash flow yield to market capitalization is calculated as Free cash flow (defined above) divided by market capitalization.

Net Debt : The total principal amount of outstanding senior secured notes and senior unsecured notes plus amounts drawn on the revolving credit facility (also referred to as total funded debt) less cash and cash equivalents.

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX : Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as Net Debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above). A variation of this calculation is a financial covenant under the Company's Credit Agreement for its revolving credit facility beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020

Adjusted EBITDAX Reconciliation (1)













(in thousands)





























Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (98,292)



$ 42,234



$ (599,439)



$ (84,946)

Interest expense 41,519



40,584



123,385



118,191

Income tax expense (benefit) (22,969)



16,111



(158,662)



(16,337)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 181,708



211,125



596,053



595,201

Exploration (2) 7,882



10,341



26,970



30,070

Impairment 8,750



6,337



1,007,263



25,092

Stock-based compensation expense 4,164



6,766



15,437



18,758

Net derivative (gain) loss 63,871



(100,889)



(314,269)



(3,463)

Derivative settlement gain 70,305



24,722



286,270



23,843

Net gain on divestiture activity —



—



(91)



(323)

Gain on extinguishment of debt (25,070)



—



(264,546)



—

Other, net 615



434



1,651



1,129

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) 232,483



257,765



720,022



707,215

Interest expense (41,519)



(40,584)



(123,385)



(118,191)

Income tax (expense) benefit 22,969



(16,111)



158,662



16,337

Exploration (2) (7,882)



(10,341)



(26,970)



(30,070)

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 4,506



3,921



13,084



11,554

Deferred income taxes (22,796)



19,617



(159,064)



(13,620)

Other, net (2,991)



(1,438)



(7,854)



(3,420)

Net change in working capital 16,843



(9,673)



(40,411)



11,781

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 201,613



$ 203,156



$ 534,084



$ 581,586



















(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is a component of the exploration expense and general and administrative expense line items on the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations. Therefore, the exploration line items shown in the reconciliation above will vary from the amount shown on the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the component of stock-based compensation expense recorded to exploration expense.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020

Adjusted Net Loss Reconciliation (1)













(in thousands, except per share data)





























Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to adjusted net loss (non-GAAP): For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (98,292)



$ 42,234



$ (599,439)



$ (84,946)

Net derivative (gain) loss 63,871



(100,889)



(314,269)



(3,463)

Derivative settlement gain 70,305



24,722



286,270



23,843

Net gain on divestiture activity —



—



(91)



(323)

Impairment 8,750



6,337



1,007,263



25,092

Gain on extinguishment of debt (25,070)



—



(264,546)



—

Other, net (2) 615



435



1,767



1,347

Tax effect of adjustments (3) (25,708)



15,058



(155,457)



(10,090)

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets —



—



10,017



—

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) $ (5,529)



$ (12,103)



$ (28,485)



$ (48,540)

















Diluted net income (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ (0.86)



$ 0.37



$ (5.28)



$ (0.76)

Net derivative (gain) loss 0.56



(0.89)



(2.77)



(0.03)

Derivative settlement gain 0.61



0.22



2.52



0.21

Net gain on divestiture activity —



—



—



—

Impairment 0.08



0.06



8.88



0.22

Gain on extinguishment of debt (0.22)



—



(2.33)



—

Other, net (2) 0.01



—



0.02



0.01

Tax effect of adjustments (3) (0.23)



0.13



(1.38)



(0.09)

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets —



—



0.09



—

Adjusted net loss per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ (0.05)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.25)



$ (0.43)

















Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 114,371



112,804



113,462



112,441

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 114,371



113,334



113,462



112,441



















Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.















(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, the adjustments related to bad debt expense and impairments of materials inventory and other property. (3) The tax effect of adjustments for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, was calculated using a tax rate of 21.7%. This rate approximates the Company's statutory tax rate for the respective periods, as adjusted for ordinary permanent differences.

Reconciliation of Net Debt (1)

(in thousands)



As of September 30, 2020 Senior Secured Notes (2) $ 512,160

Senior Unsecured Notes (2) 1,732,658

Revolving credit facility (2) 178,000

Total funded debt 2,422,818

Less: Cash and cash equivalents 10

Net Debt $ 2,422,808







(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) Amounts are from Note 5 - Long-term Debt in Part I, Item I of the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Free Cash Flow (1)













(in thousands)















For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 201,613



$ 203,156



$ 534,084



$ 581,586

Net change in working capital 16,843



(9,673)



(40,411)



11,781

Cash flow from operations before net change in working capital $ 184,770



$ 212,829



$ 574,495



$ 569,805

















Capital expenditures (GAAP) 109,568



212,515



419,777



788,642

Increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other 11,491



44,975



(17,405)



34,878

Capital expenditures before accruals and other $ 121,059



$ 257,490



$ 402,372



$ 823,520

















Free cash flow $ 63,711



$ (44,661)



$ 172,123



$ (253,715)



















(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.

Free Cash Flow (1)



(in thousands)







For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2020 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$ 776,065

Net change in working capital

(35,340)

Cash flow from operations before net change in working capital

$ 811,405







Capital expenditures (GAAP)

654,904

Increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other

(76,572)

Capital expenditures before accruals and other

$ 578,332







Free cash flow

$ 233,073







Market capitalization at September 30, 2020

$ 182,171







Free cash flow yield

128 %







(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.

