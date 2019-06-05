SMA Technologies Announces New Additions to Executive Leadership Team

HOUSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies is pleased to announce and welcome the newest additions to the Executive Leadership Team. Reporting to Todd Dauchy (President), Joel Faul has joined SMA as Chief Technology Officer and Dianne Murtha-Fitzpatrick has joined as Vice President of Sales, USA.

Dianne has assumed responsibility for the USA Sales Organization. She brings over 20 years of experience in the technology segment through various sales and leadership roles. Most recently, she was the Sr. Director Digital Sales North America at CA Technologies. As the VP of Sales, USA, she is responsible for driving revenue growth, developing new business opportunities and overseeing sales strategy and execution. Dianne will lead the sales teams to meet customer demand with a special focus on maintaining the SMA's high customer satisfaction ratings.

Joel has assumed responsibility for the Global Product Development and Management Teams. He brings over 25 years of experience in the technology segment through various leadership roles. Most recently, he was the Principle at Monkela, LLC. He is responsible for product strategy and the technology roadmap as well as ongoing software development, solution services, managed services and customer support. As the CTO, he will be responsible for the technology at SMA which includes building, delivering, and supporting the products. Joel will lead the charge as SMA continues to innovate automation through OpCon, SMA's workload automation platform.

"We look forward to Joel and Dianne's contributions and welcome them both to the team!" Todd Dauchy, President

About SMA Technologies

Our founders met at NASA while they were solving some of the toughest IT issues in the world at that time. The work was challenging and required lots of repetitive tasks to maintain NASA's mainframes and complex IT processes. Believing that there had to be a better way, they formed SMA Technologies. Since that time, we have been working with the single purpose of unlocking our clients' potential by streamlining their IT processes and helping employees be more productive by leveraging our automation platform, OpCon. To learn more about OpCon automation visit us at www.SMAtechnologies.com

SOURCE SMA Technologies

Related Links

https://smatechnologies.com

