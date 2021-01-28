Small and Midsized Business Cyber Security Trends

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybercriminals increasingly target small and midsized businesses (SMBs) because they lack full-time IT security officers and hold valuable data that can be sold on the dark web or held for ransom. The statistics are sobering and show that the losses from just one cyberattack have the potential to put a company out of business. Hackers may also use SMBs to gain access to larger corporate networks.

Cyber security is highly technical and specialized. Trying to cobble coverage together on your own can leave gaps and network vulnerability. Qualified technicians are in short supply, and SMBs may not have the resources to hire in-house IT security. So, how can an SMB ensure cybersecurity protection?

The Risks of Weak Protection

IT security outsourcing can be a good solution for SMBs. Companies get the benefit of specialized knowledge without the costs of an in-house employee. DIGIGUARD™ senior consultant Harvey Yan saw the dilemma SMB owners faced. "Small business owners are overwhelmed and short-handed. Cyber security is one more thing to push off. By the time we are called in for emergency service to an unprotected business network, an enormous amount of damage has been done. A modest up-front effort could have reduced the risk and the potential for damage and loss."

Yan's company created the DIGIGUARD Advantage™ solution for its SMB customers. "We get to know your network and put protections in place. We train employees to spot email risk. We test data backup. We provide emergency response 24/7, " says Yan. "Our yearly fee for this service is a tiny fraction of the $34,604 SCORE.org reports as the average cost of an SMB cyberattack. It's a no-brainer."

Faster Response Time and Decreased Downtime Improves Outcomes

Familiarity with a network and devices means faster response to incidents. The ability to recover quickly makes the difference in surviving a cyberattack. Avoiding extended website, email and productivity downtime and restoring data from backup helps companies survive. Businesses are legally required to protect the personal and financial data they collect. Adequate cyber security can help protect your business investment from the devastation of cybercrime, including financial losses, lost contracts, legal and breach notification costs. (www.DIGIGUARDsecurity.com)

