Small Bone Phantom 3-Hole Intramedullary Nail Added to Already Robust Offering for the Lapidus Arthrodesis Procedure

Surgeons face a variety of challenges and complications in bunion correction with a Lapidus procedure: - Prominence of hardware creating patient discomfort - Generation and maintenance of compression at fusion site to allow for primary healing - Plantar, medial, and lateral gapping at the fusion site

The Small Bone Phantom® Intramedullary Nail System was designed with these challenges in mind. The prominence of plates and screw heads were taken into careful consideration in the design of a zero-prominence implant in order to minimize disruption to the periosteum and preserve blood flow which traditional plating systems may suffocate. This design was intended to minimize pain levels associated with hardware prominence of traditional plating systems. Being intramedullary, this nail is capable of accepting greater forces across the fusion site and limits migration during healing while providing even compression through the 1st tarsometatarsal (TMT) joint.

The recently launched three-hole implant supports a more streamlined procedure allowing for one fewer hole in the cuneiform simplifying the technique and lessening the overall construct price. The three-hole nail was designed as well to allow for a minimally invasive approach requiring only four small incisions. Biomechanical testing was completed prior to launch of the three-hole nail and demonstrated equivalence in pull through strength in the cuneiform for the three-nail compared to the four-hole nail.

Paragon 28 is grateful for the significant contributions Dr. Thomas Chang, DPM, Dr. James Clancy, DPM, Dr. Michael Houghton, MD, and Dr. Thomas San Giovanni, MD, made as surgeon designers of this system.

