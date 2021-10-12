Small Business Benefits™ Arms Business Owners Lending Support to Scale and Grow

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many businesses end up needing access to funding at some point, whether they're consolidating debt, completing an acquisition, or facilitating a sale. For many small businesses, acquiring lending is not always easy, especially for a brand new business. With lending options through Small Business Benefits™, small business owners can gain access to easier, more secure funding sources without suffering a hard credit inquiry while going through initial review and qualification.

Small Business Benefits is a powerful network and digital marketplace offering resources specifically designed to help small businesses navigate and conquer their need to access funding.

Through strategic partnerships with best-in-class lending providers, Small Business Benefits is able to provide small businesses owners the chance to compare multiple loan options at once. The funds can be used for just about anything a business owner needs to grow, and accessing external capital opens up a range of possibilities for taking the business to the next level.

Capital Products Offered

Receivables Advance

Line of Credit

Term Loan

Invoice Factoring

Equipment Financing

Refinancing/HELOC

Spot lending

Credit reporting

Small Business Benefit members enjoy access to a dedicated funding officer to discuss options with, plus a fast and simple application process. Funding can happen in as little as 24 hours.

Small Business Benefits is free to join and stacked with best-in-class products and services. In addition to lending support, Small Business Benefits, through its strategic partnerships with companies like Oasis, A Paychex® Company, Marketing 360®, 1800Accountant, BenefitHub®, PS, and Office Depot®, is also able to offer employee benefits, marketing solutions, accounting and legal services, and everyday perks.

To learn more about Small Business Benefits™ and sign up for a free account, visit https://smallbusinessbenefits.com/ .





About Small Business Benefits™:

Small Business Benefits was created to give small businesses the resources they need to compete with large corporations and run and grow as efficiently as possible. From employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting, Small Business Benefits fills in the gaps and handles day-to-day administrative burdens, freeing up your time to focus on what really matters — growing and managing your small business. Get started on the roadmap to success. Sign up for your free Small Business Benefits account.

